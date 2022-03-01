This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Aspire Global certified to launch full portfolio in the Netherlands

1st March 2022 10:48 am GMT
Stockholm-listed supplier Aspire Global has been certified to launch its complete iGaming offering in the regulated Netherlands gambling market.

Having secured certification last year for its content aggregation and distribution business Pariplay, Aspire Global has now also been approved by Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), allowing for the launch of its complete offering, including player account management platform and BtoBet sportsbook.

“The newly regulated Dutch market is growing quickly and one of Europe’s most appealing iGaming markets,” said Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon. “We expect the iGaming market in the Netherlands to grow to ultimately become one of the biggest in Europe and are excited by the opportunities we see. 

“Now, when our complete B2B offering is certified, we are ready to play a major role in shaping the Dutch market and to enhance the player experience also in the Dutch market.”

Pariplay is currently providing its proprietary games to Holland Casino, one of ten online operators initially granted a licence by the KSA when the market opened last October.

Earlier this year, Aspire signed a platform and managed services deal with BoyleSports for the Dutch market.

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading marginally lower at SEK108.80 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

