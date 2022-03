New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has launched iGaming content in its 3rd US state after going live in Connecticut through a partnership with DraftKings. 

The launch has seen Inspired's portfolio of games go live in the state for the first time, including titles such as Big Spin Bonus, Bullion Bars and Gold Cash Free Spins.

Connecticut became the sixth US state to launch regulated iGaming in October, with DraftKings partnering Foxwoods Resorts-owner Mashantucket Pequot Tribe, and rival FanDuel going live [...]