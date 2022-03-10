This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Greentube links up with Grand Casino Bern’s online brand 7 Melons

10th March 2022 9:56 am GMT
Novomatic’s interactive gaming division Greentube has expanded its presence in Switzerland through the rollout of its content with Grand Casino Bern’s iGaming brand 7 Melons.

7 Melons customers now have access to Greentube titles such as Dolphin's Pearl deluxe 10, Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Super Cherry 5000.

“This is a highly significant deal that once again cements our reputation as one of Switzerland’s leading game providers,” said Greentube Switzerland sales & key account manager Lisa Sandner. “Grand Casino Bern is rightly renowned for its high-quality entertainment and the online brand 7 Melons certainly replicates that level of class within a vibrant online setting. We are looking forward to providing players with our freshest content going forward, as well as with those titles that Swiss players already know and love.”

Grand Casino Bern chief executive Ludwig Nehls added: “Our mission with 7 Melons is to provide the most premium gaming experience possible and this new alliance with Greentube is an important step within that mission. In building on the brand reputation of Grand Casino Bern and to grow within Switzerland, we must embrace the best suppliers in the online gaming industry and with a catalogue full of hugely entertaining slots, we know our players will be grateful for the addition of Greentube’s portfolio.”

