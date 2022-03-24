This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Red Tiger releases Narcos Mexico slot

24th March 2022 11:17 am GMT
Evolution

Evolution-owned casino games developer Red Tiger has launched a new slot based on the hit American TV series Narcos: Mexico.

Red Tiger’s Narcos Mexico slot features all the thrills and drama from the companion series to the Netflix series Narcos, bringing players a world of fast money and dangerous vices.

The new high volatility game sees players can take on the cartels with Cartel Wars. Mystery Symbols trigger a battle when landing adjacent to two or more rival territories and the leader with the biggest territory wins the clash and acquires the territory, while the loser falls in a hail of bullets.

Each Marked Territory symbol will increase a global stake multiplier and the maximum possible total multiplier available stands at 10,500x.

When players win 100x their stake or more, they have the option to exchange 100x their stake for three Cartel Spins with Win Exchange. The chance of winning the gamble is shown through a spinning wheel - the bigger the green segments, the higher their chance to win.

“This is our second Narcos game, with the first one being done by the team at NetEnt,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “We have had a lot of success sharing IP between NetEnt and Red Tiger, for example with Gonzo’s Quest and Piggy Riches. It’s always exciting working with branded games, and we’ve been part of some brilliant partnerships.

“This new Narcos Mexico Slot is a great example of this and it’s going to attract new and casual players in a big way. Narcos Mexico Slot gives players the chance to enter this fast money world in a completely fresh way and we can’t wait to see what players think of it.”

Shares in Red Tiger parent Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.69 per cent higher at SEK1,056.80 per share in Stockholm Thursday morning.

