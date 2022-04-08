GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features some of the leading suppliers in the iGaming industry, including Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Inspired, ORYX Gaming, Evoplay, Pariplay and BF Games, among others.

Pragmatic Play’s Drill That Gold

Pragmatic Play has launched a new mining-themed game with the release of Drill That Gold.

“Drill That Gold delivers our players an underground adventure packed with mystery prizes and the ability to unlock wild reels that can see them gain a treasure trove of riches within the mines,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Yggdrasil & AvatarUX’s Lollipop

Yggdrasil has again teamed up with YG Masters partner AvatarUX to launch their latest slot, Lollipop.

“AvatarUX is another fantastic success story of the YG Masters initiative and we are very proud of the hugely innovative products their bring to market,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy

Relax Gaming’s The Great Pigsby Megapays

Relax Gaming is inviting players to the most lavish party of the year as The Great Pigsby returns, this time with Megapays.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome The Great Pigsby back to our screens,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Inspired’s Reel LinKing

Inspired has launched Reel LinKing, a new slot game from the iconic Reel King brand.

“Reel LinKing combines the thrill of a classic slot with Inspired’s cutting edge bonus mechanics,” said Inspired vice president of interactive Claire Osborne.

Evoplay / ORYX Gaming

Evoplay has entered into an agreement to add its content to ORYX Gaming’s distribution platform.

“Establishing a partnership with ORYX Gaming has been one of our biggest wins of the year so far, and we couldn’t be more excited about what the future holds,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi.

ORYX Gaming / Betclic

Bragg Gaming Group’s ORYX Gaming has gone live in Portugal for the first time in partnership with Betclic.

“As we’ve demonstrated with our recent launches in several new markets, our strategy of partnering with market-leading top-tier iGaming operators has led to very promising initial success,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Pariplay / Wiztech

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has further strengthened its presence in Mexico through a partnership with Wiztech’s Winpot.mx brand.

“Our Fusion platform offers an unparalleled collection of leading slots, engagement solutions and products, and we’re delighted to roll it out across Wiztech’s Winpot brand,” said Pariplay vice president of sales Andrew Maclean.

BF Games’ Squid from the Deep

BF Games is taking players to the depths of the deep blue sea in its latest slot release Squid from the Deep.

“Dive into Squid from the Deep and immerse yourself in a clandestine world of captivating visuals and engaging sound effects,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

BF Games / Napoleon Sports & Casino

BF Games has also expanded its presence in Belgium after signing a deal with Napoleon Sports & Casino.

“It is a real privilege to team up with Napoleon and to further increase our presence in Belgium,” said BF Games Head of Business Development Claudia Melcaru.

Betsoft Gaming / Soft2Bet

Betsoft Gaming has signed a deal to provide its content to Soft2Bet’s operator brands.

“Betsoft Gaming is committed to reinforcing its presence in new regulated markets to extend its brand,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Betsoft Gaming / 1Click Games

Betsoft Gaming has also agreed to integrate its portfolio of slots with 1Click Games’ platform.

“Betsoft is a well-known brand across the industry with universal appeal,” said Betsoft's Mackney.

Betsoft Gaming / Roobet

Finally, Betsoft Gaming has agreed a partnership with Roobet through an integration with Softswiss’ platform.

“Our growth strategy focuses on partnering with businesses looking to create long-term engagement in new markets,” said Betsoft's Mackney.

Relax Gaming / PokerStars

Relax Gaming has agreed a deal to supply PokerStars with its portfolio of games in Italy.

“Entering the Italian market is another major milestone on Relax’s path to increase its footprint across regulated European jurisdictions,” said Relax Gaming chief regulatory officer Alexia Smilovic Rønd.

Relax Gaming / Hölle Games

Relax Gaming has also this week agreed a new Powered By Relax partnership with German-facing slots studio Hölle Games.

“The regulated German market is growing at pace, but in order to truly flourish within it, operators need to invest in strong, localised content,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

Wizard Games / NetBet.it

Aspire Global-owned Wizard Games has agreed a deal to launch its content in Italy with NetBet.

“Since entering the Italian market in 2018, our content has gained a fan following and this partnership with NetBet is testament to the popularity of our games in the country,” said Wizard Games Managing Director Joey Hurtado.

iSoftBet’s Deuces Wild

iSoftBet has expanded its games portfolio with the launch of a new video poker game Deuces Wild.

“In a bid to bring a wider variety of titles to our portfolio, our latest release ventures into the realm of video poker, causing a real stir amongst our players,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Pragmatic Play / Superbet

Pragmatic Play has expanded its agreement with Romanian operator Superbet to include its bingo offering.

“With Superbet being a clear market leader in Romania, we’re delighted to expand our range with them, bolstering the exponential growth that we are seeing across our other casino products,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of bingo Claire McDaid.

Yggdrasil / Livespins

Yggdrasil has signed an agreement to integrate its content on Livespins’ platform.

“Yggdrasil Gaming is a slot developer powerhouse and integrating its suite of games into the Livespins platform is undoubtedly a milestone moment for us,” said Livespins chief commercial officer Michael Pedersen.

Bragg Gaming / 888casino

Bragg Gaming has launched its content with 888casino in Ontario.

“We work closely with 888casino in a host of markets and we are pleased to now be able to do so in our home market too, which provides a significant opportunity for continued growth,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Evolution

Evolution has also gone live in Ontario with a number of operators, including 888, BetMGM, LeoVegas, Rush Street Interactive and theScore Bet.

“This is another momentous launch for Evolution in Canada,” said Evolution commercial director of North America Jeff Millar.

Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder has also launched its games in Ontario, including titles such as 88 Fortunes, Coin Combo and its Lightning Box portfolio.

“We can’t begin to overstate how excited we are to be operating in Ontario,” said Light & Wonder managing director for the Americas Robert Hays.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Boomerang’s Rise of the Valkyrie

Blueprint Gaming’s The Goonies Return

Swintt’s Winnergie

R. Franco Digital’s Gnomos ReSpin

ESA Gaming’s Basketball Mine

Microgaming & SpinPlay Games’ Vegas Cash

Play’n GO’s Moon Princess 100

Spinomenal's Mammoth Rampage

Live 5’s Lightning Lines

Push Gaming’s Nightfall

Blueprint Gaming’s Deal or No Deal: Join & Spin

Microgaming & Alchemy Gaming’s 25,000 Talons

Hacksaw Gaming’s Gladiator Legends

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

QTech Games / Print Studios

Realistic Games / Begame Group

BetGames / Betway

SYNOT Games / Casumo

White Hat Studios / Resorts Digital Gaming

Salsa Technology / Beter Live

Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) / Golden Nugget Online Gaming

EvenBet Gaming / Technamin

3 Oaks Gaming / Avento