Bragg’s ORYX Gaming goes live with Casumo in the UK

Bragg Gaming Group subsidiary ORYX has rolled out its iGaming content with Casumo in the United Kingdom.

An initial selection of games from ORYX’s content portfolio has gone live with the casino operator, with additional titles, including games from Atomic Slot Lab powered by Bragg, set to be rolled-out on a regular basis going forward.

“We continue to consistently grow our presence in the UK where our games have quickly become fan favourites following our debut in this market in January,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “Extending and strengthening our relationship with Casumo to now include the UK is a great achievement for us as the Casumo brand is trusted across a wide local customer base that we will now be able to introduce our games to.”

The UK rollout builds on the partnership between the two parties following ORYX's launch with Casumo in Spain last year.

“We are excited to further expand our partnership with ORYX into new territories and finally be able to offer our UK players the thrill of ORYX content distribution,” said Casumo head of casino Josefine Hellström. “ORYX has a fantastic content library with games that offer great entertainment to our players by adding unique features, themes and mechanics to our portfolio.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG) closed 5.10 per cent lower at CAD$7.07 per share in Toronto Friday.