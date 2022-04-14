This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar

IGT secures new VLT supply deal with Atlantic Lottery Corporation

14th April 2022 6:04 am GMT
IGT
Playtech

New York-listed gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a new video lottery supply deal with Canada's Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC). 

The new agreement will enable IGT to provide 1,375 CrystalDual video lottery terminals (VLTs) to the provincial lottery operator throughout the remainder of the year.

IGT will launch VLTs with themes including The Wild Life, Big City 5's, The Big Easy and Royal Spins Deluxe, with The Price Is Right content to be rolled out in 2023.

"IGT has supplied engaging cabinets and content that have proven to entertain VLT players throughout Atlantic Canada for more than 30 years," said ALC president and CEO Patrick Daigle."Expanding on the number of new VLTs in ALC's gaming venues with popular IGT themes allows us to deliver on our promise of providing our players with the most compelling gaming experiences.”

IGT senior vice president of Canada, South and Central America David Flinn said: “The versatility of IGT's CrystalDual 27 VLT enables ALC to continue modernizing its gaming offering and provides players with best-in-class, market-attuned content. 

"These 1,375 CrystalDual 27 units, in addition to the more than 350 that are already in the ALC market, reinforce our commitment to the Lottery's growth, and elevate gaming within the region with highly successful hardware."

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 4.25 per cent higher at $24.55 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Atlantic Lottery Corp Canada Casino IGT
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

IGT extends cross-licensing agreement with Aristocrat

IGT agrees deal to acquire iSoftBet for €160m

White Hat Studios armed with Blueprint for US

Elys Game Technology to develop new sportsbook for Lottomatica

Arizona sports wagers hit record monthly high in January

AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

Rhode Island sportsbook wagers grow to $42.1m in February

Bragg’s ORYX Gaming enters Italy with Microgame deal

Playtech relaunches betPARX in New Jersey and Pennsylvania

IGT expands US iGaming footprint to West Virginia

IGT signs new lottery contract with Mexico’s LOTENAL

Sweden opens consultation on new gambling regulations and fees

Record year for IGT as 2021 revenue grows to $4.1bn

Sports betting in Rhode Island continues growth in January

IGT agrees sale of Italian payments business to PostePay

Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Astropay
Yggdrasil
Relax Gaming
Delasport
Digitain
Sportradar