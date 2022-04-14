IGT secures new VLT supply deal with Atlantic Lottery Corporation

New York-listed gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has signed a new video lottery supply deal with Canada's Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC).

The new agreement will enable IGT to provide 1,375 CrystalDual video lottery terminals (VLTs) to the provincial lottery operator throughout the remainder of the year.

IGT will launch VLTs with themes including The Wild Life, Big City 5's, The Big Easy and Royal Spins Deluxe, with The Price Is Right content to be rolled out in 2023.

"IGT has supplied engaging cabinets and content that have proven to entertain VLT players throughout Atlantic Canada for more than 30 years," said ALC president and CEO Patrick Daigle."Expanding on the number of new VLTs in ALC's gaming venues with popular IGT themes allows us to deliver on our promise of providing our players with the most compelling gaming experiences.”

IGT senior vice president of Canada, South and Central America David Flinn said: “The versatility of IGT's CrystalDual 27 VLT enables ALC to continue modernizing its gaming offering and provides players with best-in-class, market-attuned content.

"These 1,375 CrystalDual 27 units, in addition to the more than 350 that are already in the ALC market, reinforce our commitment to the Lottery's growth, and elevate gaming within the region with highly successful hardware."

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 4.25 per cent higher at $24.55 per share in New York Wednesday.