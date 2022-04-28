Red Tiger releases new Dragons Clusterbuster slot

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has expanded its games portfolio with the launch of Dragons Clusterbuster.

The new dragon-themed slot includes fantastical features, swooping dragons, and a prize-giving Clusterbuster mechanic.

All the features in the game are initially locked, with players having to hatch the Dragon Egg in the middle of the reels to unlock them. Dragon Eggs are represented by the 3x3 cluster in the middle of the slot.

When a cluster win occurs next to the Dragon Egg, the adjacent parts of the egg are destroyed through the Clusterbuster mechanic. When all the Egg’s parts are destroyed, a feature is unlocked. The unlocked feature is then triggered in the next spin.

Throughout the game, hatching a Dragon Egg reveals a Dragon Eye at the top of the screen to indicate a players progress. Once all Eggs have been cracked, the final Fire Egg is unlocked and triggers 10 Free Spins.

“With stunning graphics and a hypnotic soundtrack, Dragons Clusterbuster brings the fantasy world of dragons to life,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones. “The team has worked hard to create a rich and engaging slot game that players are going to love to delve into.

“There’s prizes, Fire Eggs, and a Clusterbuster mechanic that will keep everyone on their toes - what’s not to love?”

Shares in Red Tiger parent Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 4.43 per cent higher at SEK947.80 per share in Stockholm Thursday following the release of the company’s strong first quarter results.