GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, BF Games, Inspired Entertainment, Pragmatic Play, Pariplay, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Evolution, ORYX Gaming, Playtech and Light & Wonder.

Betsoft Gaming’s Alkemor’s Elements

Betsoft Gaming has launched the sequel to one of its most popular slots with the release of Alkemor’s Elements.

“Alkemor’s Elements is a sequel that mixes a Betsoft staple, such as the progression counter for the game cycle, with an innovative free spins feature to make a very special release,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Greentube’s Book of Ra deluxe 10: Win Ways

Greentube has launched a revamped version of one of its most popular slots with the release of Book of Ra deluxe 10: Win Ways.

“There’s no denying that Book of Ra is by far one of the most successful slot franchises in Europe, so naturally we’re delighted to return to this iconic series once more,” said Greentube director of games development and operations Steve Cross.

BF Games’ Chicken Madness

BF Games has rolled out its latest slot release Chicken Madness.

“Embrace the chaos in our latest venture and bring another dimension of madness to your gaming experience,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

Inspired / Napoleon Sports & Casino

Inspired has rolled out its V-Play Plug & Play (VPP) virtual sports platform in Belgium with operator Napoleon Sports & Casino.

“Napoleon has a strong brand presence in Belgium and we are very excited to bring VPP to Napoleon’s customer base to enjoy online and on mobile,” said Steve Rogers, chief commercial officer of Virtuals at Inspired.

Pragmatic Play’s Spirit of Adventure

Pragmatic Play is taking players on an archaeological expedition in its latest slot release Spirit of Adventure.

“Spirit of Adventure delivers an epic adventure comprising of moving wilds, multipliers and collection features all taking place within a luscious forest setting,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Pragmatic Play’s North Guardians

Pragmatic Play has also launched a new Viking-themed slot this week, North Guardians.

“Players enjoyed the addition of wild patterns in recent release Eye of Cleopatra, so including this feature in North Guardians while also adding additional mechanics and an upgradable pattern system within a popular Viking theme has created a standout hit,” said Barzely.

iSoftBet’s Triple Fruit Deluxe Megaways

iSoftBet has taken an iconic retro theme and added some juicy twists in its latest release Triple Fruit Deluxe Megaways.

“Players can really indulge themselves in our latest release Triple Fruit Deluxe Megaways, as we look to bring our innovation to the classic retro theme that is fruit-style slots,” said iSoftBet head of games Mark Claxton.

Red Tiger’s Dragons Clusterbuster

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has expanded its portfolio with the launch of Dragons Clusterbuster.

“With stunning graphics and a hypnotic soundtrack, Dragons Clusterbuster brings the fantasy world of dragons to life,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

Pragmatic Play / Begame Group

Pragmatic Play has rolled out its casino and bingo content this week with Begame Group brands such as Peachygames, Fruitkings, Casushi and Playsunny.

“Begame Group is a rapidly growing company with a reputation to match, and their ambition really struck a chord with us,” said Pragmatic Play’s Barzely.

Pragmatic Play / Estelarbet

Pragmatic Play has also expanded its partnership with Estelarbet to launch its bingo vertical in Brazil and Chile.

“We are pleased to be expanding upon our initial agreement with Estelarbet, over the past year our current deal has seen impressive engagement from their customers,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Pariplay / Spinberry

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has added Spinberry to its burgeoning Ignite program.

“Our Ignite program is one that gives studios a proven path to market and we are very proud to welcome Spinberry to the Pariplay family and to support their online debut and help propel their digital growth,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Pariplay / Leap Gaming

Pariplay has also expanded its Fusion casino aggregation platform through a new partnership with Leap Gaming.

“We are extremely grateful to be able to welcome Leap into our offering and look forward to developing what we are confident, will be a positive and productive relationship for the both of us,” said Harris.

Relax Gaming / Gaming Realms

Relax Gaming has partnered Gaming Realms to develop a new Slingo game based on its hit Money Train series of slots.

“We have worked successfully with Relax Gaming since 2019, so we are excited to be expanding on our existing aggregation partnership,” said Gaming Realms commercial director Gareth Scott.

Betsoft Gaming / VERSUS

Betsoft Gaming has expanded its presence in Spain’s regulated iGaming market through a new deal with Orenes Group-owned operator VERSUS (formerly Vivalasuerte).

“Reinforcing our presence in the Spanish market is very important to us,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney.

Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming’s Hell’s Hogs

Yggdrasil and Reflex Gaming have launched their latest collaboration with the release of motorcycle-themed slot Hell’s Hogs.

“Everybody loves quirky, bonus-filled slots and Hell’s Hogs is one of the quirkiest, bonus-filled slots we’ve seen this year,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Evolution’s Super Andar Bahar

Evolution has launched Super Andar Bahar, a live casino version of the traditional Indian card game.

“Central to our product strategy is giving players everything they want and even some things they don’t know they want,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

ORYX Gaming / Betnation.nl

Bragg Gaming’s ORYX Gaming has expanded its presence in the regulated Dutch iGaming market with a deal to power Betnation’s online launch.

“Bragg continues to be the supplier of choice for operators as our reputation for consistently delivering a top-class product is allowing us to achieve our ambitious growth objectives,” said Bragg chief commercial officer Chris Looney.

Playtech’s Well Well Well Live

Playtech has launched a new live game show title, Well Well Well Live, for Entain’s Ladbrokes.

“We are delighted to bring the best of our in-house slots branding to a world-class game show exclusively for the Ladbrokes brand, this cements our position as the home of game shows, thanks to the joint effort and collaboration between Playtech, Ladbrokes & CR Games,” said Entain Live Casino commercial and product manager Adam James Lahouiri.

Light & Wonder / Konami Gaming

Light & Wonder has expanded its OpenGaming platform in the US through a new partnership with Konami Gaming.

“This landmark aggregation deal is a huge moment for Light & Wonder as we grow our content offerings in the United States,” said Light & Wonder partnership director Steve Mayes.

Other notable game releases this week include:

Gaming Realms’ Slingo Inca Trail

Blueprint Gaming’s 5 Pots O’Riches

PearFiction Studios’ Dungeons & Diamonds

Paf Games Studio’s Building Blocks

Swintt’s The Crown

Kalamba Games’ 9 Blazing Cashpots

Spinomenal’s Demi Gods IV - Thunderstorm, Wolf Fang - Iron Wolf and Majestic King - Sunset

Habanero’s Mighty Medusa

Fantasma Games’ Magikspell

Play’n GO’s Lordi Reel Monsters

High 5 Games’ Triple Buffalo

Real Dealer Studios’ Dealers Club Roulette

Stakelogic’s Candy Wild Bonanza Hold and Spin

Other notable platform integrations this week include:

RAW iGaming / Gamesys

Push Gaming / NetBet

Gaming Realms / Soft2Bet

Playson / Admiral Croatia