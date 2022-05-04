This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming expands portfolio with addition of Mascot Gaming

4th May 2022 10:37 am GMT
Evolution

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has bolstered its Powered By Relax distribution programme with the addition of titles from Mascot Gaming.

Mascot's portfolio of titles will be made available to Relax's operator partners, including top performing games such as Cleopatra’s Gems Rockways, Zeus the Thunderer, and Bastet and Cats.

“Mascot has a distinct style to its games and it’s that kind of diversity we look for in potential partners,” said Relax Gaming CPO Simon Hammon. “Their incorporation into Powered By Relax strengthens our international offering and we’re sure it will provide Mascot with the perfect platform to enhance its reputation in the industry.”

Mascot Gaming head of partnership Ilya Rybasov said: “We excel in providing modern casino games for the global igaming market, and this agreement is set to give us access to a huge base of new operators. We’ve been impressed by how easy it was to do this deal and we’re looking forward to making the most of it.”

Shares in Relax Gaming parent Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 4.07 per cent higher at SEK99.68 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Mascot Gaming Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Relax Gaming unveils Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

Gaming Realms to develop Slingo Money Train game

Kindred Group sees Q1 revenue fall 30 per cent to £246.7m

GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Light & Wonder and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

Relax Gaming adds Hölle Games to content aggregation platform

Relax Gaming enters Italy with PokerStars deal

Novomatic grows 2021 revenue to €1.84bn despite Germany and Austria decline

Relax Gaming launches The Great Pigsby Megapays

AGCO issues more approvals for Ontario iGaming launch

Relax Gaming approved to enter Ontario iGaming market

Relax Gaming launches new progressive jackpot feature

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

Relax Gaming rolls out voodoo-inspired slot Hex

Aspire Global
Yggdrasil
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
BTObet
Delasport
Digitain
Relax Gaming