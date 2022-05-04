Relax Gaming expands portfolio with addition of Mascot Gaming

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has bolstered its Powered By Relax distribution programme with the addition of titles from Mascot Gaming.

Mascot's portfolio of titles will be made available to Relax's operator partners, including top performing games such as Cleopatra’s Gems Rockways, Zeus the Thunderer, and Bastet and Cats.

“Mascot has a distinct style to its games and it’s that kind of diversity we look for in potential partners,” said Relax Gaming CPO Simon Hammon. “Their incorporation into Powered By Relax strengthens our international offering and we’re sure it will provide Mascot with the perfect platform to enhance its reputation in the industry.”

Mascot Gaming head of partnership Ilya Rybasov said: “We excel in providing modern casino games for the global igaming market, and this agreement is set to give us access to a huge base of new operators. We’ve been impressed by how easy it was to do this deal and we’re looking forward to making the most of it.”

Shares in Relax Gaming parent Kindred Group plc. (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 4.07 per cent higher at SEK99.68 per share in Stockholm Wednesday morning.