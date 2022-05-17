This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Evolution to supply casino portfolio to PlayStar in New Jersey

17th May 2022 11:02 am GMT
Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution has signed an agreement to provide its live casino and RNG-based casino games to US-facing online casino operator PlayStar. 

The deal will enable PlayStar customers to access a range of Evolution's online live casino games and ‘First Person’ casino games in New Jersey when the operator makes its US debut later this year.

The live dealer games are streamed in real time from Evolution’s live casino production studio in Atlantic City, and will include casino classics such as Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat and numerous Poker variants.

Evolution will also provide the operator with its portfolio of Red Tiger and NetEnt slot games, featuring titles such as Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, and Primate King, among others.

“This partnership marks a great milestone in the PlayStar Casino journey, in entering this agreement with an industry heavy weight and market leader means we’re one step closer to launching our online casino experience like no other,” said PlayStar Casino co-founder and chief business development officer Adam Noble. “We’re pleased we’ll be offering the full suite of Evolution content, including NetEnt and Red Tiger titles, and of course Evolutions market leading live catalogue.

"This formidable offering of content is a must have to drive our aspirations in the New Jersey market, followed by Pennsylvania with more markets to come.”

Evolution commercial director for North America Jeff Millar commented: “PlayStar is a new brand with big ambitions, and we are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership working together. This is another step forward in Evolution’s journey to providing our award-winning games portfolio to more and more players within the US market.

"Our portfolio offers something for everyone, and we hope that PlayStar’s customers will love the quality and variety on offer.”

Shares in Evolution AB (STO:EVO) were trading 0.13 per cent lower at SEK993.70 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

