Red Tiger launches Big Cat Rescue Megaways slot

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has launched a new slot game based on Carole Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida.

Big Cat Rescue Megaways features Carole Baskin and the big cats which appeared in the popular 2020 Netflix documentary series Tiger King.

The game challenges players to gather three Carole Baskin Scatter symbols to trigger a bonus wheel Free Spins game. Spinning the wheel can land players up to 22 Free Spins and a starting Win Multiplier of up to 10x, with a maximum potential of 117,649 Megaways to win and Ways Mutlipliers of up to 7x.

“I’ve loved working with the Red Tiger Team,” said Baskin. “They’ve been so creative and have really listened to all the ideas that I had about how to bring the Big Cats and the sanctuary into a gaming environment.

“When we came together to bring this all to life, the team came with everything fleshed out, with beautiful graphics and gameplay that was fun and exciting. All of that and more has made this game something that I’m really proud of.”

Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue is a not-for-profit organisation providing a permanent home to abandoned and abused big cats, with a portion of the proceeds from the new slot going towards supporting the sanctuary’s work.

“This game brings the Big Cat Rescue sanctuary to life in a whole new way,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones. “Featuring the legendary Carole Baskin as a game symbol and showing off the magnificence of these great cats, we’re proud to bring Big Cat Rescue Megaways to players this year.

“It’s a slot game that’s not only fun to play, but also helps support the rescue and rehabilitation of these animals, and we can’t wait for players to get their claws into the many amazing mechanics this game has to offer.”

Last year Red Tiger launched a slot based on Joe Exotic, the main character from the Tiger King TV series.