Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
ORYX Gaming expands Dutch footprint with Fair Play Casino deal

24th June 2022 10:29 am GMT
Bragg Gaming-owned ORYX Gaming has taken its online casino games live with Dutch operator Fair Play Casino.

Fair Play Casino customers now have access to games from ORYX’s RGS partners, as well as content from in-house studios such as Atomic Slot Labs.

“Dutch iGaming has been outperforming our expectations and in a short space of time we have established ourselves as a major platform and content supplier in the region,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “Partnering with a prominent operator like Fair Play further cements our position and we look forward to working with a company of their stature and history as we introduce their players to our content.”

Fair Play business development manager Pascal Janshen commented: “Bragg’s games are of high quality, offering a great blend of entertainment and engagement.

"We know their portfolio is performing well in the Netherlands and we are thrilled to now be able to provide our players with their proven titles and further enhance the gaming experience that our customers have come to expect when entering our online casino.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 0.74 per cent higher at CAD$6.79 per share in Toronto Thursday.

