Gaming Intelligence
Leap Gaming begins rollout in Denmark 

28th June 2022 8:22 am GMT
Evolution

Malta-based virtual sports and casino games provider Leap Gaming has been certified to launch its online video slot titles in Denmark.

Leap Gaming titles such as C-Punk 5K, GangStar, Gold Bonanza and Hercules are among the first to go live in the market with operator 25SYV and its locally licensed brands Roed25.dk and Casinogo.dk.

“We have found in Leap the perfect partner who will support us with a wide variety of high-end online video slot games and casino titles,” said 25SYV product owner Lasse Larsen. “Their advanced 3D graphics and unique game features, combined with highly intuitive UI, provide an excellent immersive and engaging gaming experience, that we are proud to offer to our clients exclusively on our online platform.”

Leap Gaming commercial director Isabella Avidar added: “We welcome our partnership with the leading Danish online gaming provider 25SYV, and we are sure that LEAP’s superb range of online video slot games with top-notch 3D graphics, will prove to be popular on their platform. All our online video slot games are customised for mobile devices, which makes them easily accessible to entertain their players from anywhere and at any time.”

