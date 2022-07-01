GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, NetEnt, Betsoft and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of NetEnt, Betsoft Gaming, Yggdrasil, Bragg Gaming, Play'n GO, Pariplay, Evolution, Wizard Games and Pragmatic Play, among others.

Play’n GO's *NSYNC Pop

Play'n GO has welcomed '90s boy band *NSYNC to its music hall of fame with the release of *NSYNC Pop.

“We’re dedicated to making sure that our portfolio has something for everyone and as our Music IP titles continue to hit the right notes with our players, we’re excited to keep expanding,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

NetEnt's Space Wars 2 Powerpoints

Evolution-owned NetEnt has launched a nail biting, galaxy stopping sequel, Space Wars 2 Powerpoints.

“This game has it all – an epic intergalactic showdown, fantastic characters, thrilling graphics, and features that make each spin an adventure,” said Evolution head of business development James Jones.

Betsoft's Book of Helios

Betsoft Gaming invites players to ride with Helios and open his Book for winning opportunities in this 5 reel, 10 fixed paylines title, Book of Helios.

“Player feedback is hugely positive towards high volatility slots with Greek gods and magic book themes..." said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anna Mackney

Pragmatic Play's Sugar Rush

Pragmatic Play is inviting players to engage with its sweetest release of the year, Sugar Rush.

“We are so excited to deliver a sweet treat to our audiences just in time for summer, arriving in the form of a delectable new slot,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely.

Yggdrasil & Jelly's Buffalo Blox Gigablox

Yggdrasil has partnered with Jelly to transport players to the deep west where majestic beasts roam the Native American lands in Buffalo Blox Gigablox.

“Jelly has consistently released great games as part of the YG Masters program over the last two years, and Buffalo Blox Gigablox is certainly no exception,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Evolution/West Virginia

Evolution has rolled out its wide-ranging online live casino offering for operators in West Virginia.

“We are so happy to bring our live dealer games to players in West Virginia,” said Evolution commercial director North America Jeff Millar.

Pariplay/EvenBet Gaming

NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has added poker to its Fusion platform through a deal with EvenBet Gaming.

“Partnering with EvenBet has allowed us to reach a major milestone for the first time as we bring poker to the Fusion platform for the first time,” said Pariplay director of partnerships Callum Harris.

Kalamba Games/Bragg Gaming

Bragg Gaming and Kalamba Games have expanded their distribution partnership to include North America.

“We’ve enjoyed a successful partnership with Kalamba over the last five years as their iGaming content has proven to be in demand with players,” said Bragg Gaming Group president Americas Kent Young.

Wizard Games/BetMGM

Aspire Global’s Wizard Games has agreed a deal to provide its games to BetMGM players in New Jersey.

“Our partnership with BetMGM is one we’re extremely proud of, so naturally we are delighted to be expanding into New Jersey, one of the most iconic gaming markets in the US,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

SoftSwiss/3 Oaks Gaming

Malta-based SoftSwiss has expanded its game aggregation platform with the addition of titles from 3 Oaks Gaming.

“It’s a significant step for us to start a partnership with such a reliable iGaming provider as SoftSwiss,” said 3 Oaks Gaming managing director Sebastian Damian.

