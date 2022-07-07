RSI launches RushBet online casino and sportsbook in Mexico

New York-listed Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has launched its RushBet online casino and sportsbook in Mexico through a partnership with media conglomerate Grupo Multimedios.

After becoming the first US gaming operator to launch an online sportsbook in Colombia’s regulated iGaming market in 2018, RSI has now gone live with its RushBet.mx site in Mexico via a subsidiary of Grupo Multimedios, which holds a license to operate online gaming in Mexico.

“We are thrilled to build upon RSI’s track record of success in Latin America to now bring the millions of Mexican gaming enthusiasts into the expanding RushBet community,” said RSI CEO Richard Schwartz. “We will deliver the same best-in-class products and trusted services that our players in other markets, such as Colombia, where we are top 3 in amounts wagered, have come to expect and appreciate.

“At RushBet we always put the player experience first - focusing on earning and retaining player trust, be it through our array of proprietary betting options, fast and easy payouts, or efficient and helpful customer support. That is why we are confident that RushBet will become one of Mexico’s preferred online casino and sports betting destinations.”

The launch follows an agreement earlier this year with Grupo Multimedios, which owns a portfolio of media assets including digital sports property Mediotiempo, digital news provider Milenio, and the Canal 6 network of television stations and radio stations.

In addition, the company holds ownership stakes in several sports teams, including Mexican Baseball League side Sultanes de Monterrey, and professional basketball team Fuerza Regia.

“Grupo Multimedios is one of the most respected media enterprises in Mexico, making them a great partner for us to launch and accelerate our online gaming operations in the country,” continued Schwartz. “Mexico represents an attractive market opportunity, with a population of more than 130 million. When combined with Colombia’s population of 50 million, this new market greatly expands RSI’s offering in Latin America.”

Multimedios co-CEO Angel Cong commented: “It is very exciting to launch with RSI and bring the first major US-based online operator to Mexico. RSI has proven to be successful in the North American and Colombian online casino and sportsbook markets, and together we will leverage our media assets to achieve the same in Mexico.

“Our goal is to work with RSI to create the best and most trusted online casino and sports betting experience in the Mexican market.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) were trading 0.65 per cent higher at $5.39 per share in New York Thursday following the announcement.