This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

RSI launches RushBet online casino and sportsbook in Mexico

7th July 2022 3:22 pm GMT

New York-listed Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has launched its RushBet online casino and sportsbook in Mexico through a partnership with media conglomerate Grupo Multimedios.

After becoming the first US gaming operator to launch an online sportsbook in Colombia’s regulated iGaming market in 2018, RSI has now gone live with its RushBet.mx site in Mexico via a subsidiary of Grupo Multimedios, which holds a license to operate online gaming in Mexico.

“We are thrilled to build upon RSI’s track record of success in Latin America to now bring the millions of Mexican gaming enthusiasts into the expanding RushBet community,” said RSI CEO Richard Schwartz. “We will deliver the same best-in-class products and trusted services that our players in other markets, such as Colombia, where we are top 3 in amounts wagered, have come to expect and appreciate.

“At RushBet we always put the player experience first - focusing on earning and retaining player trust, be it through our array of proprietary betting options, fast and easy payouts, or efficient and helpful customer support. That is why we are confident that RushBet will become one of Mexico’s preferred online casino and sports betting destinations.”

The launch follows an agreement earlier this year with Grupo Multimedios, which owns a portfolio of media assets including digital sports property Mediotiempo, digital news provider Milenio, and the Canal 6 network of television stations and radio stations.

In addition, the company holds ownership stakes in several sports teams, including Mexican Baseball League side Sultanes de Monterrey, and professional basketball team Fuerza Regia.

“Grupo Multimedios is one of the most respected media enterprises in Mexico, making them a great partner for us to launch and accelerate our online gaming operations in the country,” continued Schwartz. “Mexico represents an attractive market opportunity, with a population of more than 130 million. When combined with Colombia’s population of 50 million, this new market greatly expands RSI’s offering in Latin America.”

Multimedios co-CEO Angel Cong commented: “It is very exciting to launch with RSI and bring the first major US-based online operator to Mexico. RSI has proven to be successful in the North American and Colombian online casino and sportsbook markets, and together we will leverage our media assets to achieve the same in Mexico.

“Our goal is to work with RSI to create the best and most trusted online casino and sports betting experience in the Mexican market.”

Shares in Rush Street Interactive Inc (NYSE:RSI) were trading 0.65 per cent higher at $5.39 per share in New York Thursday following the announcement.

Related Tags
Casino Grupo Multimedios iGaming Mexico Rush Street Interactive Sports Betting United States
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Arizona sportsbooks surpass $512m in wagers in April

Connecticut sports betting and iGaming wagers grow to $889.3m in May

Indiana sportsbook wagers climb to $308.4m in May

Online sportsbooks drive Iowa betting growth in May

New York online sportsbook wagers fall to $1.26bn in May

Arizona sportsbooks collect record $691m in March

FanDuel maintains lead as Indiana sportsbook handle hits $360m

Iowa sportsbook handle climbs 50% in April

GI Games Round-up: iSoftBet, Pariplay, Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play and more

Yggdrasil makes LatAm debut with RushBet in Colombia

New York mobile betting subsides in April

Bally’s wins Chicago casino bid; rejects acquisition by Standard General

Rush Street Interactive widens Q1 loss despite strong revenue growth

Mohegan Gaming picks Kambi for Ontario sportsbook launch

Kambi revenue falls 15% in tough first quarter

Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution