This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Bragg Gaming goes live in Ontario with RSI’s BetRivers

14th July 2022 1:31 pm GMT
BRAGG
Evolution

Toronto-listed Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its content in Ontario’s regulated iGaming market.

The launch represents the first North American dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) from both its Oryx Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

Initially, five of Bragg’s games have gone live with RSI’s BetRivers.ca brand, including Egyptian Magic from the company’s proprietary game development studio Atomic Slot Lab.

Another 22 Bragg titles from proprietary and partner studios are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with RSI, one of the premier iGaming operators in the Americas, to now include the Ontario market to take our content live on BetRivers.ca,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman. “With Ontario projected to become one of the largest iGaming markets in North America, this partnership with RSI will play an important role in our North American growth strategy.”

RSI CEO Richard Schwartz added: “We’re thrilled to offer our players more best-in-class content from some of the world’s best suppliers and Bragg’s portfolio will help us do just that.

2We have a mission to put our players first and we’re excited to be able to bring these extremely popular and top quality casino games to our players in Canada, thanks to our growing relationship with Bragg.”

Bragg also supplies the operator with content in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, through its Spin Games division.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 5.05 per cent higher at CAD$6.24 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

Related Tags
Bragg Gaming Canada Casino iGaming Online Gaming Ontario Oryx Gaming Slots Spin Games
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Relax Gaming, Spin Games, Wizard Games and more

Spin Games goes live in 4th US state with Connecticut launch

GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, NetEnt, Betsoft and more

Kalamba Games and Bragg Gaming expand agreement to include regulated US iGaming markets

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Wizard Games, Play’n GO, BF Games and more

ORYX Gaming expands Dutch footprint with Fair Play Casino deal

ORYX Gaming continues UK expansion with Jumpman Gaming

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Big Time Gaming and more

Bragg Gaming expands in Ontario with SkillOnNet

Bragg Gaming appoints Yaniv Sherman as CEO

Bragg Gaming completes Spin Games acquisition

Kings Entertainment agrees deal to acquire Bet99 in Canada

Bragg Gaming enters Pennsylvania iGaming market

Bragg’s Wild Streak Gaming strengthens collaboration with IGT

Bragg gaming reports solid revenue growth ahead of planned US entry

Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution