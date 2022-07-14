Bragg Gaming goes live in Ontario with RSI’s BetRivers

Toronto-listed Bragg Gaming Group has expanded its partnership with Rush Street Interactive (RSI) to launch its content in Ontario’s regulated iGaming market.

The launch represents the first North American dual deployment of Bragg’s Remote Games Server (RGS) from both its Oryx Gaming and Spin Games divisions via a single integration.

Initially, five of Bragg’s games have gone live with RSI’s BetRivers.ca brand, including Egyptian Magic from the company’s proprietary game development studio Atomic Slot Lab.

Another 22 Bragg titles from proprietary and partner studios are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with RSI, one of the premier iGaming operators in the Americas, to now include the Ontario market to take our content live on BetRivers.ca,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman. “With Ontario projected to become one of the largest iGaming markets in North America, this partnership with RSI will play an important role in our North American growth strategy.”

RSI CEO Richard Schwartz added: “We’re thrilled to offer our players more best-in-class content from some of the world’s best suppliers and Bragg’s portfolio will help us do just that.

2We have a mission to put our players first and we’re excited to be able to bring these extremely popular and top quality casino games to our players in Canada, thanks to our growing relationship with Bragg.”

Bragg also supplies the operator with content in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan, through its Spin Games division.

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 5.05 per cent higher at CAD$6.24 per share in Toronto Wednesday.