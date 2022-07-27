Stanleybet Romania set to migrate to Comtrade

StanleyBet Romania has agreed a deal to migrate its business onto Comtrade's iGaming platform.

Stanleybet will migrate from its existing Kambi-powered platform to Comtrade’s iCore platform four years after it first launched online in Romania.

“We are delighted to use Comtrade Gaming’s technology, as we believe it is key to help us grow, shape our future, and at the same time provide our players with the best customer experience,” said Stanleybet Romania CEO Csaba Tanko. “We are more confident knowing they are taking care of our backend technology specific to our needs. This way, we will be able to focus more efficiently on marketing and increasing our market penetration.”

Stanleybet has been active in the Romanian retail betting market since 2004 and secured an iGaming licence in 2016. It relaunched its Kambi-powered Stanleybet.ro site in June 2018.

Comtrade Gaming chief commercial officer Steven Valentine commented: “We are very excited to be working with Stanleybet Romania. They have a great brand with a large retail footprint, and we look forward to helping them grow their online business.

“Using our platform will give them access to the best tools, such as real-time bonusing, dynamic segmentation, real-time push messaging, and many more player engagement tools.”

“When someone decides to migrate their platform, they put a lot of trust of their existing business on you,” Valentine added. “We have shown on many occasions that we are the smart choice for a growing operator. Having done many Tier 1 migrations in the past, we have now made our iGaming Platform more accessible to small and mid-size operators who have outgrown their current solution.”