This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Evolution

Stanleybet Romania set to migrate to Comtrade

27th July 2022 10:15 am GMT
Greentube

StanleyBet Romania has agreed a deal to migrate its business onto Comtrade's iGaming platform.

Stanleybet will migrate from its existing Kambi-powered platform to Comtrade’s iCore platform four years after it first launched online in Romania.

“We are delighted to use Comtrade Gaming’s technology, as we believe it is key to help us grow, shape our future, and at the same time provide our players with the best customer experience,” said Stanleybet Romania CEO Csaba Tanko. “We are more confident knowing they are taking care of our backend technology specific to our needs. This way, we will be able to focus more efficiently on marketing and increasing our market penetration.”

Stanleybet has been active in the Romanian retail betting market since 2004 and secured an iGaming licence in 2016. It relaunched its Kambi-powered Stanleybet.ro site in June 2018.

Comtrade Gaming chief commercial officer Steven Valentine commented: “We are very excited to be working with Stanleybet Romania. They have a great brand with a large retail footprint, and we look forward to helping them grow their online business.

“Using our platform will give them access to the best tools, such as real-time bonusing, dynamic segmentation, real-time push messaging, and many more player engagement tools.”

“When someone decides to migrate their platform, they put a lot of trust of their existing business on you,” Valentine added. “We have shown on many occasions that we are the smart choice for a growing operator. Having done many Tier 1 migrations in the past, we have now made our iGaming Platform more accessible to small and mid-size operators who have outgrown their current solution.”

Related Tags
Casino Comtrade Gaming iGaming Kambi Romania Sports Betting Stanleybet Group
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Swintt names Domenico Vacchiano as chief architect

Stanleybet signs up for Fast Track’s CRM platform

DoubleUp Group partners Pragmatic Solutions for iGaming launch

Oryx Gaming powers Game World’s iGaming debut in Romania

Greentube expands Romania footprint with Stanleybet’s Game World

Oryx Gaming expands Romania presence with Superbet deal

Stanleybet appoints new head of technology for B2B division

SKS365 appoints new head of legal and compliance

Stanleybet Group strengthens B2B division with new CCO

CJEU rules against Stanleybet in Italian Lotto concession case

GI Games Round-up: Microgaming, WeAreCasino, Nektan and more

Stanleybet goes live with Playtech in Italy

Romania’s Competition Council fines Westgate over Stanleybet trademark deal

Betsoft agrees content supply deal with Stanleybet in Italy

Kambi sees sharp drop in share price despite improved profitability in Q2

Relax Gaming
BRAGG Gaming
Uplatform
Pragmatic Solutions
Soft2Bet
Evolution
Sofrswiss
Evolution