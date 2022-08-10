Relax Gaming continues Tumble series with launch of TNT Tumble Dream Drop

Online casino games supplier Relax Gaming has expanded its Tumble series of slot games with the release of TNT Tumble Dream Drop.

The 5x7 slot features an RTP of 94 per cent and a maximum win of 12278.7x and is the latest game to feature the Dream Drop jackpot.

In the Dream Drop Bonus, players can land stone blocks or Dream Drop symbols. These symbols stay on the reels while stone blocks are destroyed, and spins are played until one of the reels is filled by Dream Drop symbols, paying out the corresponding jackpot.

If all dark stone blocks in the main game are destroyed, the Free Spins feature is awarded, where lucky miners can unearth blocks containing extra spins or added multipliers.

Clearing every third full row of dark stone blocks, regular and special, will see an additional two free spins awarded. To help accumulate extra bonuses, players should keep an eye out for TNT stone blocks, which destroy every dark stone block on the row.

“We’re delighted to launch TNT Tumble Dream Drop, which combines the time-honoured slot theme of mining with the heart-pounding excitement our of Dream Drop jackpots,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon. “I’m confident our unparalleled reputation as a creator of engaging content is set to continue with the release of this game that appeals to players across multiple demographics and jurisdictions.”