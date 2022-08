Caesars Entertainment will break ground this week on a new $650m casino resort in Virginia as part of a joint venture with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).

Caesars Virginia is expected to create thousands of construction and operational jobs in Danville, and is scheduled to open in late 2024.

The venue will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor with over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP [...]