ACMA blocks illegal offshore gambling and affiliate marketing websites

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) has requested that Australian internet service providers (ISPs) block access to additional illegal offshore gambling and affiliate marketing websites.

The latest sites to be blacklisted by the ACMA for targeting players in Australia include Casino Moons, Winnerama, Extra Vegas, Win Paradise, LegitGamblingSites and Gamblers Lab.

The ACMA requested the ISP blocking after determining that the sites operated in breach of the Interactive Gambling Act 2001.

Website blocking is one of a range of enforcement options to protect Australians against illegal online gambling. Since the ACMA made its first blocking request in November 2019, 568 illegal gambling and affiliate websites have been blocked.

Over 170 illegal services have also pulled out of the Australian market since the ACMA started enforcing illegal offshore gambling rules in 2017.