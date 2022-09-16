GI Games Round-up: Featuring Nolimit City, Big Time Gaming, Play’n GO and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Nolimit City, Play'n GO, Lightning Box, Big Time Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Evoplay, iSoftBet, Ezugi, Yggdrasil, and SoftSwiss.

Nolimit City's The Border

Evolution-owned Nolimit City has expanded its portfolio with the release of its latest slot title, The Border.

“The Border portrays the ruthless divide between two worlds,” said Nolimit City product owner and co-founder Emil Svärd.

Play’n GO's Gates of Troy

Play’n GO has released a new Greek mythology-themed game, Gates of Troy.

“Our previous titles based on Greek mythology have been well-received - the setting provides lots of visual flair and storytelling avenues,” said Play'n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Lightning Box's Silver Lioness4x

Light & Wonder-owned Lightning Box has launched a new African-themed slot game, Silver Lioness4x.

“We are proud to launch Silver Lioness4x, a game that exhibits all our flair for combining first-class themes with exceptional underlying mathematics,” said Lightning Box operations manager Michael Maokhamphiou.

Evolution's Big Time Gaming's Max Megaways

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming has released secret agent-themed slot Max Megaways.

“We really wanted players to be shaken and stirred with Max Megaways, and that’s why its packed with more action and more features that you can shake a poison-tipped umbrella at,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson.

Relax Gaming / Evoplay

Relax Gaming has added Evoplay to its Powered by Relax partnership programme.

“It’s so exciting to be partnering with Evoplay, a company that consistently brings something interesting to the market,” said Relax Gaming CEO Simon Hammon.

Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming's Hillbilly Vegas

Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Reflex Gaming have launched Hillbilly Vegas.

“Reflex Gaming has developed a host of wonderful games via YG Masters and it would be fair to suggest that Hillbilly Vegas is amongst its most creative releases to date,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy.

Pragmatic Play's Book of Golden

Pragmatic Play journeys to Ancient Egypt in its latest slot release, Book of Golden Sands.

“We are excited about the launch of Book of Golden Sands, as we have augmented and adapted the traditional book-style game that many players are drawn to,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play's Striking Hot 5

Pragmatic Play has also this week released Striking Hot 5, a new slot that reimagines the classic fruit machine game.

“Drawing inspiration from the timeless classic of more traditional land-based slot machines while modernising some of the gameplay elements means that Striking Hot 5 has been developed to have universal appeal,” said Cornides.

iSoftBet / TonyBet

IGT-owned iSoftBet has agreed a deal to integrate its content with operator TonyBet.

“Partnering with TonyBet is an exciting moment for us as we continue to identify new ways to grow our footprint across Europe,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind.

iSoftBet / Lady Luck Games

iSoftBet has also this week signed an agreement with Lady Luck Games.

“We are thrilled to announce our new collaboration with iSoftBet,” said Lady Luck Games co-founder and CEO Mads Jørgensen.

Ezugi / SkillOnNet

Evolution-owned Ezugi has entered into a deal to provide its live casino games to SkillOnNet's operator partners.

“Live casino is hugely popular with players across the SkillOnNet network, so we are always looking to add more quality games to our offering to ensure that we continue to provide the best possible experience,” said SkillOnNet head of games Jani Kontturi.

Yggdrasil / GGPoker

Yggdrasil has expanded its distribution footprint after launching its slot content with GGPoker.

“We are extremely excited to launch our games with GGPoker, especially during the WSOP Online 2022 tournament series, an event that sees increased traffic to the site,” said Yggdrasil chief of commercial operations Andrew Pegler.

Pragmatic Play / CtrPixBet

Pragmatic Play has signed a multi-vertical agreement with CtrPixBet, expanding its reach across the Brazilian market.

“We are thrilled to begin working withCtrPixBet and to provide them with three separate verticals,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss has integrated its Sportsbook platform with its Game Aggregator platform.

“Integrating the Sportsbook Platform with the Game Aggregator is a major step along the path to a ‘one-stop shop’ outside the SoftSwiss Casino Platform,” said SoftSwiss head of game aggregator Tatyana Kaminskaya.

