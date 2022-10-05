4ThePlayer.com approved to launch in Michigan

Online casino games developer 4ThePlayer.com is set to enter its second US state after securing provisional license approval in Michigan.

4ThePlayer.com will initially launch its flagship title 9k Yeti in Michigan through its US platform partner Gaming Realms, followed by two more top-performing titles - 6 Wild Sharks and 3 Secret Cities.

“This is another exciting chapter for 4ThePlayer,” said4ThePlayer.com business development director and co-founder Chris Ash. “We are thrilled to have our second state under our belt. Our US rollout and market-specific roadmap is making looking very exciting over the next 12-month period.”

The planned Michigan launch follows the supplier's US debut in New Jersey in August.

Michigan's iGaming market is led by FanDuel, followed by DraftKings and BetMGM, with licensed operators generating adjusted gross win of $1.03 billion from the market between January and August.