PlayStar partners GF Gaming for Colorado market access

Online casino operator PlayStar has secured a new market access deal to enter Colorado.

Similar to last week's agreement in Indiana, PlayStar is preparing for the future by joining forces with local operator GF Gaming, which owns the Famous Bonanza and Easy Street Casinos in Central City.

Colorado is yet to regulate online casino operations, but launched its retail and online sports betting market in May 2020.

“PlayStar is a brand that’s committed to providing players in the US with a genuinely unique online casino experience - and by teaming up with GF Gaming in Colorado, we’re already looking ahead to how we can expand these plans into the next market when regulation allows,” said PlayStar co-founder and chief business development officer Adam Noble,

“With New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Indiana and now Colorado market access secured, along with more announcements coming, we’ve secured a growth path well into the future.”

GF Gaming general manager Roger Brown said: “Having seen what PlayStar has already achieved with its innovative and incredibly successful New Jersey launch, we had no doubts whatsoever that the brand was the perfect online partner for us in Colorado.

“Like us, PlayStar is a company that places a lot of emphasis on supporting the local community through promotions and partnerships - and when Colorado realizes the vast potential of legal internet-based gaming, we’re confident they’ll deliver a first-class online casino experience to players in our state.”