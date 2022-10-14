GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, Bragg Gaming, Slotmill and more14th October 2022 8:27 am GMT
This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Nolimit City, Play’n GO, Bragg Gaming, Light & Wonder, Slotmill, Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Pariplay, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play and Yggdrasil.
Nolimit City’s Little Bighorn
Evolution-owned Nolimit City has launched its latest western-themed slot, Little Bighorn.
“We thought General Custer got way too much attention in the Battle of Little Bighorn, time to praise the victorious war chiefs, including our own mighty warrior from Deadwood,” said Per Lindheimer, product owner at Nolimit City.
Play’n GO’s Boat Bonanza
Play’n GO has expanded its portfolio with the launch of new fishing-themed slot Boat Bonanza.
“We know fishing titles are cornerstones of the online slot world,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.
Bragg Gaming / Sega Sammy Creation
Bragg Gaming has secured the exclusive rights to distribute popular games from Sega Sammy Creation.
“As a growing, content-led business-to-business provider of iGaming solutions to operators in regulated markets, we continue to invest in the expansion of our game portfolio developed by our internal studios and by key third-party partners,” said Doug Fallon, group director of content at Bragg.
Betsoft Gaming’s Rags to Witches
Betsoft Gaming is getting ready for Halloween with the release of its new witch-themed slot, Rags to Witches.
“Betsoft has invested in re-designing a jackpot system with amazing results in Rags to Witches,” said Anastasia Bauer, head of account management at Betsoft Gaming.
Betsoft Gaming / Betsson Group
Betsoft Gaming has also this week signed a deal to integrate its content with Betsson Group’s brands.
“Betsoft Gaming has built its reputation for high quality slot releases through its constant innovation and pursuit of excellence,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.
Greentube’s Ski Challenge
Greentube has released an updated version of its popular Ski Challenge slot, produced in collaboration with Swiss-Ski.
“We like to say that life is a race, not a journey and the launch of Ski Challenge ahead of the World Cup race in Zermatt provides an adrenaline thrill in itself,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer.
Pariplay / Kalamba Games
Kalamba Games has agreed a deal to distribute its portfolio of slots via aggregator Pariplay.
“Striking this agreement with such a renowned aggregator like Pariplay is a significant moment for us,” said Andrew Crosby, chief commercial officer at Kalamba Games.
Slotmill / Svenska Spel Sport & Casino
Slotmill's portfolio of slots has gone live with Swedish operator Svenska Spel Sport & Casino.
“To be selected as content provider to Svenska Spel Sport & Casino is fantastic and proves that Slotmill delivers content of the highest quality,” said Slotmill chief commercial officer Andreas Ternström.
Evoplay’s Redrose Sanctuary
Evoplay has unleashed a new gothic-inspired slot with the launch of Redrose Sanctuary.
“We always look forward to this time of year as it means we can truly embrace the spirit of Halloween with an inventive new release,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.
Pragmatic Play’s Muertos Multiplier Megaways
Pragmatic Play has expanded its range of Megaways slots with the release of Muertos Multiplier Megaways.
“Dia de Muertos is a globally recognised festival which has been delightfully expressed in our latest Megaways addition,” said Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play.
Pragmatic Play’s Firebird Spirit
Pragmatic Play is also journeying back to the lush lands of the Aztecs in search of riches in Firebird Spirit.
Pragmatic Play’s PowerUP Roulette
Pragmatic Play has also expanded its live casino portfolio with the launch of PowerUP Roulette.
“Our product portfolio showcases a diverse range of games that are all about delivering high-quality entertainment,” said Cornides.
Yggdrasil & Bang Bang Games’ Jekyllz Wild Ultranudge
Yggdrasil and YG Masters partner Bang Bang Games are set to reveal their dark side as the spooky season approaches with the launch of Jekyllz Wild Ultranudge.
“As Halloween creeps upon us, we thought it was the perfect time to launch the ever so devious Jekyllz Wild Ultranudge,” said Stuart McCarthy, head of product & programs at Yggdrasil.
Light & Wonder / AvatarUX
AvatarUX has sealed a deal to distribute its slot portfolio with Light & Wonder’s OpenGaming platform.
“Light & Wonder is one of the defining brands in the iGaming space and we’re delighted to sign this important distribution deal with them,” said Nicola Longmuir, CEO at AvatarUX.
Light & Wonder / Blueprint Gaming
Light & Wonder has also extended its existing distribution agreement with Blueprint Gaming this week.
“Blueprint Gaming’s reputation within the industry is second to none, with its games consistently performing at the highest levels within the OpenGaming platform,” said Steve Mayes, digital partnerships director at Light & Wonder.
Pragmatic Play / Atlantis Games
Pragmatic Play has signed multi-product supply deal with Peruvian operator Atlantis Games.
Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “The partnership with Atlantis Games for our leading verticals is just another positive step forward for us in Latin America.”