Bragg Gaming content goes live with Betnation.nl in the Netherlands

20th October 2022 10:36 am GMT
BRAGG
Bragg Gaming Group’s online casino content has gone live with the newly launched Betnation.nl brand in the Netherlands.

Bragg’s Oryx Gaming subsidiary agreed a deal in April to power Betnation.nl’s launch, with the supplier’s portfolio of titles now live with the operator following an integration with Bragg’s Player Account Management (PAM) platform.

“Betnation is an exciting new brand and has been a perfect partner to showcase the strength of Bragg’s expertise in getting new operators off the ground swiftly and seamlessly,” said Bragg Gaming chief commercial officer Chris Looney. “We have no doubt that it will become one of the leading players in the Dutch industry.”

Betnation.nl managing director Robert Schouten said: “Working with Bragg has been a delight and its powerful solutions have helped make our launch one to be proud of.

“Betnation has lofty ambitions in the Netherlands and we have been able to get off to a great start with a high-quality array of content which is of huge value in attracting and retaining new traffic.”

Shares in Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TOR:BRAG) closed 2.49 per cent lower at CAD$5.10 per share in Toronto Wednesday.

