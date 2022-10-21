Playtech adds PokerMatch to iPoker network

London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has expanded its iPoker network with the addition of Eastern Europe-facing operator PokerMatch.

The agreement will enable PokerMatch to continue to develop its offering, presenting players with new opportunities to enhance their gaming experience, including increased guarantees in tournaments and series.

“We at PokerMatch are both inspired and excited to be part of the iconic iPoker network,” said PokerMatch International CEO Ruslan Bangert. “Partnership with such a well-established partner as Playtech will undoubtedly become one of the most important achievements for our company.

“PokerMatch is only six years old, and we are happy with the growth and successes we have achieved in such a short time – and this partnership with Playtech marks an important milestone in that growth. The credit goes to the whole team. I wish success to our new alliance and thank our colleagues at Playtech for easy, fast and professional communication!”

Playtech vice president of interactive gaming Marat Koss commented: “We are really excited to welcome PokerMatch to the iPoker network. In just six short years, PokerMatch has significantly developed and expanded its business to become a major player in Eastern Europe - a potentially key growth region for the wider industry.

“We look forward to a long and successful partnership with PokerMatch as it continues to grow and break new records.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.95 per cent lower at 519.50 pence per share in London earlier Friday.