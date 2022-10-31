Play’n GO expands in New Jersey with BetMGM

Online casino supplier Play’n GO continues to expand its presence in the United States after adding leading operator BetMGM to its growing roster of clients in New Jersey.

BetMGM players in the Garden State gain access to a selection of Play’n GO titles including Ankh of Anubis, Cat Wilde and the Lost Chapter, Cash Pump, and Blinged.

Play’n GO and BetMGM will also work together to launch games for players in other regulated US states, including Michigan.

“We’ve only been live in the US for a few short weeks, and we are already gaining significant momentum,” said Play'n GO chief commercial officer Magnus Olsson. “BetMGM needs no introduction, as one of the most trusted names in US gaming. This partnership gives a large New Jersey audience access to some of the most popular online slots in the world, including Book of Dead.

“This is a hugely exciting time for Play’n GO in North America. We recently exhibited at G2E for the first time and our content is already performing strongly in New Jersey and Ontario. We are absolutely focused on ensuring Play’n GO becomes the casino entertainment supplier of choice in regulated markets across the region, as it already is in Europe and Latin America.”

Play’n GO’s games went live in New Jersey for the first time in September with PokerStars, with the supplier approved to launch in Michigan in July.

As part of a broader North American push, Play’n GO also debuted in the newly regulated Canadian province of Ontario in March.