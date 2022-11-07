Playtech powers Mansion iGaming launch in Ontario

London-listed iGaming technology provider Playtech is powering the launch of Mansion’s Casino.com and Mansioncasino.com brands in Ontario, Canada.

Expanding a long-term strategic partnership between the two companies, Playtech's IMS platform is delivering a complete online backend solution for Mansion’s debut in the newly regulated iGaming market.

“At Playtech, we are on a constant journey to expand into new markets and make our products available to new players,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “We are delighted to have launched with Mansion in Ontario, a key market for the gambling community and us. But, more importantly, this announcement demonstrates the strength of our partnership with Mansion, which we're excited to evolve and further strengthen our partnership in the future.”

With the addition of Mansion, there are now 57 companies licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), operating a total of 67 websites.

“Mansion are extremely proud to be approved by AGCO and iGO to operate in Ontario,” said Mansion Group president and chairman Chris Block. “Ontario reinforces our focus on expanding our regulated footprint across global markets.

“Mansion is confident that our casino.com and Mansioncasino.com brands will be successful in Ontario and will positively contribute to the regulated iGaming market and promote a safe and responsible gaming experience to Ontarians.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 1.50 per cent higher at 542.50 pence per share in London Monday morning.