Paris-listed lottery and betting operator La Francaise Des Jeux (FDJ) has finally entered the French online poker market in partnership with supplier Playtech.

FDJ is getting into the business 12 years after online poker was first legalised in France, partnering with Playtech to offer a range of poker formats on the iPoker network.

The French gaming operator went live with Sit & Go jackpot poker this week on the ParionsSport website and plans to expand its online [...]