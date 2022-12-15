Greentube launches in Ontario with Entain brands

Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has gone live in Ontario for the first time through a partnership with Entain.

Having secured a supplier from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) earlier this year, Greentube has expanded its existing partnership with Entain to include the Canadian province.

This has seen a series of the supplier’s top-performing games go live with Entain brands including BetMGM, PartyCasino and bwin, including titles from the Diamond Link series, Mighty Emperor, Mighty Elephant and Mighty Sevens, with further titles set to follow in the coming months.

The latest deal in Canada adds to Greentube’s existing operations in British Columbia, Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

“This launch in Ontario with BetMGM, PartyCasino and bwin is the latest vital milestone for Greentube,” said Greentube commercial director David Bolas. “As a market debut, it represents the next significant step in delivering our North American strategy and underlines the importance of our key relationship with Entain Gaming Group.”

Greentube is also live in the US states of New Jersey and Michigan with BetMGM.