Gaming Intelligence
White Hat Gaming signs landmark WynnBET iGaming platform deal

21st December 2022 1:41 pm GMT
Wynn Resorts’ WynnBET brand has selected White Hat Gaming as its exclusive player account management (PAM) platform provider for its iGaming operations in the United States.

The deal will see WynnBET gain access to a fully managed PAM solution, including proprietary cashier, multiple RGS integrations and travelling wallet.

The partnership will commence with WynnBET’s upcoming state launches in 2023, including Massachusetts where the company recently became the first mobile sports operator to be conditionally licensed.

White Hat’s PAM platform will provide WynnBET with sports betting and casino content through direct supplier and aggregator integrations via its casino module.

“We are thrilled to partner with such a globally recognized company,” said White Hat Gaming CEO Phil Gelvan. “WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

“The agreement with WynnBET is another major development in the White Hat story and once again highlights the huge potential for iGaming in regulated states.”

Wynn Interactive president Ian Williams added: “We look forward to working with the White Hat team to deliver an enjoyable iGaming and online product for our players.”

Last week WynnBET agreed a deal to utilise GAN Sports technology to power its online sportsbook operations across future US jurisdictions, including the retail launch of the WynnBET Sportsbook at Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts in early 2023.

