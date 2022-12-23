GI Games Round-up: Featuring Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Ezugi and more

The final games and platform integrations round-up of the year from Gaming Intelligence features Play’n GO, Nolimit City, Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, Amusnet Interactive, Ezugi, Greentube and Sportingtech.

Play’n GO’s Mötley Crüe

Play’n GO is turning to the 80s for its latest slot release with the launch of Mötley Crüe.

“We’re so proud of this title. Mötley Crüe is a prime example of how we are constantly and consistently taking our games to the next level,” said Play’n GO head of games Charlotte Miliziano.

Nolimit City’s Dead Canary

Evolution-owned Nolimit City is ending the year on a high with its latest slot release, Dead Canary.

“We thought our favourite angry dwarf deserved a happy ending,” said Nolimit City product owner Per Lindheimer.

Pragmatic Play’s Starlight Christmas

Pragmatic Play has given a fantasy title a festive makeover in its newest launch, Starlight Christmas.

The 5×6, pays anywhere title sees the fan-favourite princess return to the reels, where snow abounds the screen and wreaths adorn the corners.

Pariplay / AGS

NeoGames-owned Pariplay has taken American Gaming Systems (AGS) content live through PlayAlberta.ca, becoming the first Fusion studio partner to go live in the Canadian province.

“AGS has developed a deserved reputation for creating highly entertaining slots that capture the attention of players both in land-based and digital gaming environments,” said Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey.

Relax Gaming / Markor Technology

Relax Gaming has signed a deal to add its games portfolio to Markor Technology’s casino aggregation platform.

“We’re delighted to supply our award-winning games to Markor Technology’s platform,” said Nadiya Attard, chief commercial officer at Relax Gaming.

Pragmatic Play / Aposta Ganha

Pragmatic Play continues to expand its presence in Brazil, this time through a new partnership with operator Aposta Ganha.

“We are committed to delivering our leading portfolio of high-quality award-winning content to as many players as possible in Brazil,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of LatAm operations Victor Arias.

Pragmatic Play / Galera Bet

Pragmatic Play has also secured another deal in Brazil this week with operator Galera Bet.

“We welcome Galera Bet and its players as the latest to benefit from our expanding range of games and we thank them for further extending our reach into Brazil,” said Arias.

Yggdrasil / Jokerstar

Yggdrasil has agreed a deal to launch its content in Germany with Kling Automaten-owned operator Jokerstar.

“We are thrilled to partner up with such a strong brand in Germany, offering our popular content to even more local players,” said Yggdrasil chief commercial operations officer Andrew Pegler.

Amusnet Interactive’s Richness Factory

Amusnet Interactive has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of Richness Factory.

Ezugi’s Dream Catcher

Evolution-owned Ezugi has expanded its retail live casino portfolio with the launch of Dream Catcher.

“All of our retail games are streamed live to betting shop customers in real-time – and all offer new betting opportunities every few minutes,” said Ezugi chief product officer Fredrik Bjurle.

Pragmatic Play / Sportbet

Pragmatic Play has expanded its presence in Italy through an agreement with operator Sportbet.

“We’re delighted to announce the addition of another up-and-coming business to our operator network, with Sportbet reinforcing our growing presence in the Italian market,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Sportingtech / LiveGames

Sportingtech has expanded its Quantum casino platform in Latin America through a new integration with LiveGames.

“This deal is exactly what we required in order to take our casino offering to the next level in LatAm,” said Sportingtech casino product manager Ani Kunjuryan.

Greentube / Flamingocatz

Greentube has entered into a joint venture with Flamingocatz to create new content for the North American iGaming markets.

“We remain committed to growing our presence in North America and through this joint venture with Flamingocatz, we will further strengthen our capabilities, working with a talented and very experienced team who sits on a lot of local knowledge,” said Greentube chief financial offier and chief games officer Michael Bauer.

Yggdrasil / Reflex Gaming

Yggdrasil has signed an agreement to introduce its Game Engagement Mechanics (GEMs) to the land-based sector for the first time in partnership with Reflex Gaming.

“Strengthening our partnership with Reflex Gaming to bring our GEMs to the land-based space is a great milestone for us,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

