Yggdrasil unveils latest slot Neon Villains DoubleMax

Online casino games developer Yggdrasil has released its new cyberpunk-themed slot game, Neon Villains DoubleMax.

The high-volatility, five-reel slot offers players the chance to win up to 25,000x through a combination of bonus features and mechanics including Wilds, a Free Spins mode, and the supplier’s popular Game Engagement Mechanic (GEM), DoubleMax.

The DoubleMax feature sees prizes double in value with every consecutive win. All winning symbols are removed from the game reels and an extra Wild is added, allowing for more opportunities to win.

The Free Spins Mode is triggered upon landing at least three Free Spins symbols anywhere on the reels. During this feature players will receive up to 11 Free Spins with a multiplier that increases by 1x with every win. This multiplier does not reset during the bonus, with the potential to climb to huge amounts.

Players looking to boost their chances or triggering the Free Spins Mode can utilise Neon Villains DoubleMax’s Buy Bonus or Golden Bet. The Buy Bonus takes players straight into the bonus action while Golden Bet doubles players’ chances to land Free Spins for an increased stake.

“We’re delighted to showcase our latest release Neon Villains DoubleMax,” said Yggdrasil head of product and programs Stuart McCarthy. “Players have shown a great appetite for our proprietary games and we’re always looking to expand our portfolio with high-quality titles featuring our Game Engagement Mechanics; this neon masterpiece fits the bill perfectly.”