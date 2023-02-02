This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Octoplay
Octoplay
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution

Soft2Bet goes live in Denmark with Betinia

2nd February 2023 11:07 am GMT
Evolution

iGaming platform provider and operator Soft2Bet has entered Denmark’s regulated iGaming market with the launch of its Betinia brand.

Betinia.dk offers Danish players more than 2,000 casino games from over 41 suppliers, alongside a sportsbook platform.

The rollout in Denmark follows the launch of the Betinia brand in Sweden a year ago.

“We are very pleased to continue expanding our footprint in the European market as the entrance of our brand, Betinia, in the Danish market further develops our presence in the rapidly developing Nordic region,” said Soft2Bet head of country teams Peter Christian Noer. “We now operate the Betinia brand in both the Danish and Swedish market under local licences with cutting edge technology adapted to the specific regulatory requirements and designed to provide an engaging, yet safe gaming experience for our users.

“We are super excited to get Betinia into the hands of Danish users and continue our growth journey in the Nordics.”

Soft2Bet also operates B2C brands such as YoYo Casino, CampoBet, Cadabrus, Malina Casino and Zulabet.

Related Tags
Betinia Casino Denmark iGaming Slots Soft2Bet Sports Betting
Related Videos
Roberto Carlos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Wizard Games, Soft2Bet, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Big Time Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Play’n GO and more

Soft2Bet brings in Ed Clark as head of sportsbook

Soft2Bet brings in Aspire Global’s Yoel Zuckerberg to lead product team

GI Games Round-Up: Featuring NetEnt, Endorphina, Evoplay and more

GI Games Round-up: Featuring BF Games, Red Tiger, Wizard Games and more

Green Jade debuts Arcade Lobby with Soft2Bet’s Betinia brand

Soft2Bet expands platform with Gaming Realms integration

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, Pariplay and more

Soft2Bet approved to expand into Ireland

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Inspired, ORYX Gaming and more

Delasport names Inesa Glazaite as senior sales director

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Red Tiger, Relax Gaming and more

Soft2Bet agrees Pariplay integration for Wizard Games content

Soft2Bet appoints Aspire Global’s Gilad Naim as chief commercial officer

Astropay
Greentube
Yggdrasil
Uplatform
Amusnet
BRAGG Gaming
Clarion
Jumio
BetConstruct
Evolution