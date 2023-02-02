Soft2Bet goes live in Denmark with Betinia

iGaming platform provider and operator Soft2Bet has entered Denmark’s regulated iGaming market with the launch of its Betinia brand.

Betinia.dk offers Danish players more than 2,000 casino games from over 41 suppliers, alongside a sportsbook platform.

The rollout in Denmark follows the launch of the Betinia brand in Sweden a year ago.

“We are very pleased to continue expanding our footprint in the European market as the entrance of our brand, Betinia, in the Danish market further develops our presence in the rapidly developing Nordic region,” said Soft2Bet head of country teams Peter Christian Noer. “We now operate the Betinia brand in both the Danish and Swedish market under local licences with cutting edge technology adapted to the specific regulatory requirements and designed to provide an engaging, yet safe gaming experience for our users.

“We are super excited to get Betinia into the hands of Danish users and continue our growth journey in the Nordics.”

Soft2Bet also operates B2C brands such as YoYo Casino, CampoBet, Cadabrus, Malina Casino and Zulabet.