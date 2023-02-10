GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Light & Wonder and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Light & Wonder, Nolimit City, Play’n GO, Bragg Gaming, Wizard Games and Yggdrasil.

Relax Gaming’s Wild Hike

Relax Gaming is inviting players to brave the elements in its latest release, Wild Hike.

“Wild Hike is the perfect game for these cold winter nights,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Pragmatic Play’s Club Tropicana

Pragmatic Play is shaking up the slot scene with its latest game, Club Tropicana.

“Showcasing fan favourite mechanics seen in Pragmatic Play’s popular Big Bass Bonanza, Club Tropicana features a free spins round with upgradeable multipliers and opportunities to retrigger free spins by collecting instant cash prizes,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Light & Wonder / Atlantic Digital

Light & Wonder is expanding its OpenGaming platform with the addition of games from Atlantic Digital through an integration with Playzido’s proprietary RGS platform.

“The combination of Light & Wonder alongside Playzido is the perfect platform solution for Atlantic Digital to drive the distribution of our premium branded games on a global level,” said Atlantic Digital managing director Sam Hobcraft.

Nolimit City’s Benji Killed In Vegas

Evolution-owned Nolimit City is setting its sights on the City of Sin in its latest release, Benji Killed In Vegas.

“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s about time we took on the classic Vegas theme - kicking it up a notch, Nolimit Style,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

Play’n GO’s Legion Gold

Play’n GO is taking players to scour the land for gold in its latest slot, Legion Gold.

“This slot is all about fusing the narrative with the features to make it one seamless package,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Wizard Games’ Magic Baccarat

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games has rolled out its latest twist on a casino classic in its new release, Magic Baccarat.

“Magic Baccarat is our latest table game title, incorporating familiar gameplay with some lucrative side bets,” said Wizard Games managing director Joey Hurtado.

Bragg Gaming / Betsson Group

Bragg Gaming has signed a deal to integrate its full range of content with Betsson.

“An operator that offers over 20 of the online industry’s most popular brands, Betsson Group is a considerable partner to ally ourselves with,” said Bragg Gaming president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon.

Yggdrasil & Reel Life Games’ Power of Love

Yggdrasil and Reel Life Games have teamed up to launch a Valentine’s Day-themed slot, Power of Love.

“Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and we’re delighted to announce that love is very much in the air with our latest release,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Pragmatic Play / Betsson

Pragmatic Play has signed a live casino deal with Betsson’s Swedish brand, Jalla Casino.

“Pragmatic Play is always looking to consolidate partnerships with leading operators,” said Pragmatic Play’s Cornides.

Light & Wonder / AvatarUX

Light & Wonder has expanded its content distribution partnership with AvatarUX.

“Light & Wonder is an iconic iGaming brand, and our collaboration has already born significant success,” said AvatarUX CEO Niki Longmuir.

