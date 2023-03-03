GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, PopOK Gaming, Betsoft and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Betsoft Gaming, Greentube, Bragg Gaming, Octoplay, Yggdrasil, PopOK Gaming and Endorphina.

Pragmatic Play’s Cowboy Coins

Pragmatic Play has released a new Western-themed slot with the launch of Cowboy Coins.

“Cowboy Coins invites players to saddle up and aim their sights on a huge max win of 30,000x, alongside Double Boosters and Super symbol versions that pack significant power to boost win potential,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides, a recent inductee to the Gaming Intelligence Hot 50 of 2023.

Pragmatic Play’s Mega Sic Bo

Pragmatic Play has also upgraded one its most popular live casino titles with the release of Mega Sic Bo.

“Mega Sic Bo is an integral part of Pragmatic Play’s live casino offering and the range of upgrades we’ve made have all been specially designed to optimise and improve the player experience at every touchpoint,” said Cornides.

Greentube’s Book of Ra deluxe: Win Ways

Greentube has enhanced its portfolio by introducing the Win Ways mechanic to one of its most iconic releases, Book of Ra deluxe.

“The demand for our esteemed Book of Ra franchise remains unquenchable,” said Greentube director of games development and operations Steve Cross.

Play’n GO’s Pandora’s Box of Evil

Play’n GO has launched the latest title in its Greek Mythology series with the release of Pandora’s Box of Evil.

“Pandora’s Box of Evil is a fun Greek Mythology slot that players who chose their games by theme or feature set sure to enjoy it immensely,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Betsoft Gaming / Casino777

Betsoft Gaming has expanded its presence in Spain through a new content distribution deal with Casino777.

“The Spanish iGaming market is significant for us and one we take very seriously,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Yggdrasil / BoyleSports

Yggdrasil has partnered with BoyleSports to launch its slots across both the UK and Ireland.

“We’re thrilled to partner with BoyleSports, an incredibly well-known brand across the UK and other regulated markets,” said Yggdrasil chief commercial operations officer Andrew Pegler.

Yggdrasil’s Winterberries 2

Yggdrasil has rolled out its highly anticipated sequel to one of its most popular games with the launch of Winterberries 2.

“We are excited to launch this sequel to our original title launched in 2016, which still has fans around the globe,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

PopOK Gaming’s Black Booze

PopOK Gaming has expanded its portfolio with the launch of a new 1920s-themed slot, Black Booze.

Endorphina’s Blue Slot

Endorphina has released its latest slot game, Blue Slot.

Endorphina / Adjarabet

Endorphina has also this week agreed to integrate its games with operator Adjarabet.

“We are delighted to expand our content to such an important partner and key player within the market, which Adjarabet certainly is,” said Endorphina business development manager Robert Harutyunyan.

Bragg Gaming / Caesars

Bragg Gaming has integrated its content with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino in New Jersey.

“This launch is an important step for us, as the integration of our new RGS technology opens the door to a stellar line-up of premium casino content we have planned for release throughout the year and beyond,” said Bragg Gaming CEO Yaniv Sherman.

Octoplay / Soft2Bet

Octoplay has agreed a deal to integrate its content onto Soft2Bet’s casino platform

“This deal will place our games in front of thousands of new players in regulated markets and is an important early milestone for Octoplay,” said Octoplay CEO Carl Ejlertsson.

Pragmatic Play / MrQ

Pragmatic Play has expanded its partnership with MrQ.com to include the supply of live casino games.

“We’re delighted to be powering up new possibilities of play for MrQ with the addition of our market-leading live casino content,” said Pragmatic Play’s Cornides.

Pragmatic Play / SA Esportes

Pragmatic Play has extended its presence in the Brazilian market by signing a deal with SA Esportes for its three leading verticals.

“We’re delighted to take three of our most prominent verticals with another up-and-coming Brazilian operator,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

Pragmatic Play’s The Dog House Multihold

Finally, Pragmatic Play has also unveiled an enhanced version of one of its most popular titles with The Dog House Multihold.

