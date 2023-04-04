Pariplay expands Ainsworth content partnership to Canada

NeoGames subsidiary Pariplay has extended its partnership with Ainsworth Game Technology to include the roll out of the supplier’s online casino content in Canada.

The deal enables Pariplay’s operator partners in Canada to gain access to Ainsworth’s casino content through its Fusion platform, which is currently live in the provinces of Ontario and Alberta.

The partnership is an extension of a successful collaboration between the two parties with Ainsworth’s content already live through Pariplay in Latin America.

“Our partnership with Ainsworth has been a great one with their content performing well in the markets where we have rolled it out,” said Pariplay vice president of North America Shivan Patel. “Extending the deal to launch their portfolio into Canada is a testament to the success of our collaboration and sees us further boost our offering to our operator partners in the region.”

Ainsworth general manager of digital and online gaming Jason Lim commented: “Pariplay has been an important partner, enabling us to rapidly bring our content to market in a streamlined manner.

"Collaborating to further our reach in Canada was an obvious choice and we look forward to strengthening our partnership.”

Shares in NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) closed 0.99 per cent higher at $15.35 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd (ASX:AGI) closed at AUD$1.03 in Sydney earlier Tuesday.