Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming expands Betsson supply deal to Greece

19th April 2023 9:15 am GMT
Evolution

Betsson is expanding its online casino offering in Greece with the addition of Relax Gaming’s portfolio of games.

Betsson customers in Greece gain access to the supplier’s in-house and third-party content, which includes top-performing slots such Temple Tumble Megaways, Money Train and Iron Bank.

“We are thrilled to have signed a deal with Betsson, a company that has earned its reputation for being one of the leading operators across the globe,” said Nadiya Attard, chief commercial officer at Relax Gaming.

“Partnering with them in Greece where they already possess a strong understanding of the audience will be a huge benefit to us as we work to cement our foothold in the market.”

Relax Gaming was awarded an iGaming Supplier License by the Hellenic Gaming Commission at the start of 2023.

Anastasios Apostolou, gaming manager at Betsson Greece, commented: “Relax Gaming has been a part of the Betsson family for some time now, so we are thrilled to welcome them into the portfolio of innovative gaming content partners of Betsson.gr too. With an extensive and diverse casino offering, Relax is a great fit for the Greek audience and our expanding games customer base.”

