Gaming Intelligence
Playson expands in Romania with Winbet

25th April 2023 9:13 am GMT
Evolution

Casino games provider Playson has rolled out its slots portfolio in Romania with locally licensed operator Winbet.

The integration includes popular slot titles such as Luxor Gold: Hold and Win, Timeless Royal Coins: Hold and Win, Timeless Fruit and Diamond Fortunator.

“We’re delighted to have agreed a deal with a renowned operator like Winbet, allowing us to reinforce our position in Romania’s regulated market,” said Christos Zoulianitis, senior account manager at Playson. “We’re always happy to deliver our content to more players, giving more slots-enthusiasts the chance to play and experience our thrilling product offering.”

Cristian Nita, head of casino online and land base at Winbet added: “Integrating Playson’s content onto our Romanian website was an easy choice, with the supplier’s content having proven popular in Romania.

“We’re excited to have gained access to one of the best product portfolios in the industry and we can’t wait for our players to start enjoying the new content we have to offer.”

