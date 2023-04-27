Evolution releases Extra Chilli Epic Spins game

Evolution has launched Extra Chilli Epic Spins, a new game based on the popular Extra Chilli slot from Big Time Gaming (BTG).

Extra Chilli Epic Spins blends the renowned six-reel Megaways slot action of Extra Chilli with live game show entertainment.

A secondary, horizontal reel at the bottom, which may contain ‘Wild’ symbols that substitute any symbol, boosts players’ chances of making winning combinations.

Set in a lively, colourful Mexican market, the slots action starts with a Base Game in which all players play the same game round and have five consecutive spins.

Additionally, players may be awarded extra multipliers, as well as triggering up to 16 Free Spins in total by forming the word ‘HOT’ on the reels. From there it’s into the Gamble Wheel phase where two physical wheels are spun by the game host and players may take part in up to four additional Free Spins and accumulate even more multipliers for the chance of huge potential rewards.

“Since our acquisition of BTG, Nick Robinson [BTG founder] and I have been brainstorming ways in which to combine the worlds of live and slots,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter. “Our first collaboration has come together here in a unique game that, once again, redefines online gaming. Playing online slots can be a solitary experience and we wanted to make it more communal and sociable.

“We know from our live game shows that players love the ‘with friends’ experience as I call it, and now we’ve brought that gaming experience to one of the world’s top slots.”

Haushalter continued: “This new game is packed full of fun, including two physical bonus wheels, as well as the drama of the game host smashing open a Piñata with a bat. It was important to us that we offered physical, in-studio experiences that are not possible in a standard slot game - and that’s what we’ve done. Extra Chilli Epic Spins is all alone in a new slot category, and I think players are going to love it.”