Greentube goes live with BetRivers in Ontario and Michigan

27th April 2023 8:33 am GMT
Novomatic-owned iGaming supplier Greentube has extended its partnership with Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers brand to take its content live in Ontario and Michigan.

After going live with Greentube’s content in New Jersey last year, RSI's customers in Ontario and Michigan will now be able to play a selection of games from Greentube’s slot portfolio, including its popular Diamond Cash, Thunder Cash and Clover Link series of jackpot games.

This includes titles such as Diamond Cash: Mighty Elephant, Thunder Cash: Dolphin’s Pearl and Lone Star Jackpots.

“Having seen how popular our games have been for RSI’s players in New Jersey, it’s fantastic to extend our reach across North America with launches in Ontario and Michigan,” said Greentube sales and key account manager Jorge Bartra Quispe. “Our content is proven to resonate with players in the region and we look forward to rolling it out to a fresh wave of players in conjunction with our long-term partnership with RSI.”

RSI CEO Richard Schwartz commented: “BetRivers is known for delivering an industry-leading selection of casino games and experiences to players across all our markets. We are thrilled to build on our partnership with Greentube to further strengthen our offering as we bring an exciting line-up of popular casino games to our customers in Ontario and Michigan.

“It’s a natural step for us to extend the agreement to take in two new territories, as we look forward to further collaborations in additional markets in the future.”

