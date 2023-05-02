This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Swintt expands European presence with landmark Betsson deal

2nd May 2023 9:26 am GMT
Malta-based casino games supplier Swintt has signed one of its biggest deals to date through a new agreement with Betsson Group.

The agreement will see Swintt’s titles rolled out with Betsson’s casino brands in a number of key European markets, including Sweden, Malta, Germany and Latvia.

Further launches will follow in Lithuania and Italy, with initial games to be launched including Aloha Spirit XtraLock, Book of Shai and Electric Elements.

Alongside Swintt’s in-house developed games, Betsson will also release a number of titles created by third-party software providers via the SwinttStudios platform. These include Treasure Capsule: Thor’s Strike from Samurai Studio and recently-released Stacking Bison by Fine Edge Gaming.

“Over the past few months, Swintt has been involved in a number of partnerships with high-profile online casinos, but our new agreement with Betsson might be one of the biggest ones as we continue to expand brand throughout Europe and beyond,” said Swintt CEO David Mann. “By working closely with Betsson, we’ll be able to ensure customers in a number of important markets get to experience the huge variety of titles that we have available from our SwinttGames and SwinttPremium line-ups, as well as exciting third-party games courtesy of the SwinttStudios platform.”

Betsson Group head of gaming operations Sarah Micallef said: “From its fairly humble beginnings some 60 years ago, Betsson has established itself as one of the premier online gaming operators in Scandinavia and most of Europe - and a key component of this has been ensuring we partner with only the very best software providers.

“Over the past few years, Swintt has proved through its innovative range of releases that its certainly worthy of being considered up there with the industry’s top studios and we’re very much looking forward to making their games available to our customers in a wide number of markets this year.”

