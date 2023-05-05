GI Games Round-up: Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Evoplay and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features Play’n GO, Pragmatic Play, Evoplay, Yggdrasil and Inspired Entertainment.

Play’n GO’s Captain Glum: Pirate Hunter

Play’n GO is setting sail in search of sea-bound treasures in its new pirate-themed slot, Captain Glum: Pirate Hunter.

“We’ve had fun creating sea-based and fishing slots, so now it’s time for a new pirate adventure,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Pragmatic Play’s Wild Bison Charge

Pragmatic Play is taking players across the prairies with its latest slot release Wild Bison Charge.

“Wild Bison Charge focuses on the multipliers available in both the base game and free spins round to transform pay anywhere wins into huge hits,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Evoplay’s Wonder Farm

Evoplay is transporting players to an enchanting American ranch in its newest release, Wonder Farm.

“We are thrilled to welcome another story-driven title to Evoplay’s diverse slot portfolio,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Yggdrasil & Reflex Gaming’s Purrfect Potions

Yggdrasil and Reflex Gaming have launched a new feline-themed slot game, Purrfect Potions.

“There’s nothing quite as magical as an entertaining online slot, and we feel Purrfect Potions hits that mark,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Inspired’s Catch of the Day Reeling ‘Em In & Wild Winner

Inspired Entertainment has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of two new games - Catch of the Day Reeling ‘Em In and Wild Winner.

“We’re thrilled to be launching two very different slot games this Spring, offering players more breadth of choice and a feast of fun and entertainment,” said Inspired vice president of Interactive Claire Osborne.

Pragmatic Play / Juegalo.com

Pragmatic Play is increasing its reach across Latin America after signing a multi-vertical deal with Juegalo.com.

“We welcome the team at Juegalo.com to our growing roster of partners,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias.

