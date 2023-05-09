IGT enters casual gaming space with Playstudios licensing deal

Playstudios has signed a licensing deal to develop new chance-based casual games based on content from International Game Technology (IGT).

The new agreement will allow Playstudios to feature IGT content within its myVEGAS Slots offering, with the first titles to made available including Wolf Run Eclipse, Money Mania Pharaoh’s Fortune, and Wheel of Fortune Cash Link Australian Outback.

These will launch later this year, with additional IGT content to follow on Playstudios’ MGM Slots Live and POP! Slots offerings.

“To have the opportunity to work with IGT and bring their proven content and game models to our casual, free-to-play audience is a win-win,” said Katie Bolich, co-founder and head of product at Playstudio. “Our players get to experience some of the most popular casino titles on the market, and IGT gets to reach a broader audience as we extend their content beyond the casino floor.”

Jennifer Fales, IGT vice president of global licensing and social casino gaming, commented: “IGT is excited to share our incredible content such as Wolf Run Eclipse and player-favorite Wheel of Fortune slot games in a casual game format with Playstudio’s rapidly growing audience of highly engaged causal gamers.

“By putting IGT’s popular content into the hands of Playstudio’s millions of players, we are extending the reach of many of the most celebrated themes of all time and enabling players worldwide to enjoy IGT content in a compelling, free-to-play format.”

Shares in International Game Technology plc (NYSE:IGT) closed 0.33 per cent lower at $27.40 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Playstudios Inc (NASDAQ:MYPS) closed 0.23 per cent higher at $4.43 per share.