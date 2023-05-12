GI Games Round-up: Relax Gaming, Yggdrasil, NetEnt and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Nolimit City, NetEnt, Yggdrasil, Playson, Wizard Games, BF Games, Play’n GO, Evoplay, Evolution, Pragmatic Play and Ezugi.

Relax Gaming’s Mega Heist

Relax Gaming has released its latest action-packed title with the launch of Mega Heist.

“This title is packed with the adventure and mischief we know our players love,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Nolimit City’s Disturbed

Evolution-owned Nolimit City is revisiting the darker side of the medical world with the launch of its latest slot, Disturbed.

“Dr Death is not kind – but he sure does love a bit of fun,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

NetEnt’s Taco Fury XXXtreme

Evolution-owned NetEnt has launched its latest slot game, Taco Fury XXXtreme.

“Thanks to the quirky theme and fun mix of features, NetEnt’s Taco Fury XXXtreme is an entertaining gaming experience,” said Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer Europe at Evolution.

Yggdrasil’s Nice Catch DoubleMax

Yggdrasil invites players to a seaside adventure with the release of Nice Catch DoubleMax.

“Fishing-themed games remain immensely popular with players and we’re delighted to launch our latest underwater adventure which is reinforced by our spectacular GEM, DoubleMax,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Playson / Vincitu

Playson has expanded its reach in the Italian iGaming market through an integration with operator Vincitu.

“Italy is one of the most revered markets in Europe and it is fantastic for us to showcase our best titles with Vincitu,” said Playson account manager Alessandra Rosati.

Wizard Games’ La Mafia Heist

NeoGames-owned Wizard Games is taking the Big Boss’ orders and gathering the crew in La Mafia Heist.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing players on a fast-paced adventure with La Mafia Heist, our latest release with plenty of ways to take home the gold,” said Wizard Games director of games studio Simon Jagdhar.

BF Games’ Disco Lights

BF Games is taking players to the dancefloor in its latest slot release, Disco Lights.

“We are delighted to add the party-inspired Disco Lights release to our growing library of entertaining slots,” said BF Games product owner Piotr Saluda.

Play’n GO’s Luchamigos

Play’n GO steps into the ring with some aspiring luchadores in Luchamigos.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing fans try their hand at this thrilling new addition to the Play’n GO portfolio,” said Play’n GO head of game retention George Olekszy.

Evoplay’s Treasures of the Gods

Evoplay is taking players on an archaeological adventure deep into the jungle in newest release, Treasures of the Gods.

“Treasures of the Gods brings a mysterious ancient theme to our instant game portfolio and is sure to excite players from around the globe,” said Evoplay CEO Ivan Kravchuk.

Evolution / REEVO

Evolution has agreed to integrate its content onto REEVO’s casino aggregation platform.

“We’ve onboarded a fantastic selection of best-in-class suppliers this year with many more to come, providing our operator partners with even more incredible content, however to collaborate with Evolution is one of the highlights so far,” said REEVO head of sales Petra Maria Poola.

Pragmatic Play’s Mega Baccarat

Pragmatic Play has launched Mega Baccarat, its latest twist on the classic Live Casino title.

“Mega Baccarat is an exciting addition to our Live Casino portfolio, bringing a new dimension to our original Baccarat game, which remains a player favourite,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Yggdrasil & AceRun’s 10 Hot HOTFIRE

Yggdrasil has joined forces with AceRun for a sizzling take on the iconic fruit machine in 10 Hot HOTFIRE.

“10 Hot HOTFIRE brings fast-paced, fruity action that AceRun has quickly become renowned for and we’re delighted to roll it out across our network, offering a classic casino experience to fans around the world,” said Yggdrasil’s McCarthy.

Ezugi’s EZ Dealer Roleta Brasileira

Evolution-owned Ezugi has released its latest EZ Dealer Roulette game, EZ Dealer Roleta Brasileira in Brazilian Portuguese.

“Latin America is a very important market for Ezugi. Ezugi is fully committed to supporting operators in this very exciting market with innovative localised games and now EZ Dealer Roulette offers operators and players a uniquely different choice,” said Ezugi business development director Pang Goh.

Bragg Gaming / BetRivers

Bragg Gaming has launched its new content and technology with Rush Street Interactive’s BetRivers brand in Pennsylvania.

“Through the launch of our new proprietary and exclusive third-party content with RSI’s BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse brands in Pennsylvania, we continue to expand existing relationships and grow the markets we address across North America,” said Bragg CEO Yaniv Sherman.

Pragmatic Play / bet365

Pragmatic Play has launched its Live Casino portfolio in Ontario with bet365.

“Partnering with bet365 in Ontario is an exciting move for us at Pragmatic Play, as we continue to expand our reach in regulated markets across the world,” said Pragmatic Play’s Cornides.

