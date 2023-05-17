Big Time Gaming introduces new Vegas Rush slot

Evolution-owned Big Time Gaming (BTG) has released Vegas Rush, a new Las Vegas-themed slot featuring two of the supplier’s most popular mechanics.

The game employs the explosive action of the Megaclusters engine, as well as MEGATRAIL, all transported to the Las Vegas Strip and set to an adrenaline-pumping electro-trance soundtrack.

With Megaclusters, each symbol that forms part of a winning combo will split into four smaller symbols to create even more Megaclusters. When combos appear within these smaller symbols, they explode and new ones fall into their place until the combos dry up.

This means the 4x4 grid with its 16 original tiles can break into a maximum 64 tiles during the Megacluster mode.

MEGATRAIL offers a 12-rung bonus ladder that is randomly determined in every base-game spin and offers 12 different types of bonuses. These range from anything from Mega Wilds to Max Megaclusters.

Hit Rung 7 of the MEGATRAIL and players receive six free spins that will trigger an enhanced MEGATRAIL for the duration of the round. Rung 12 in enhanced MEGATRAIL mode will win players the ultimate Bonus Prize of up to 2,000 times their stake.

“You can’t beat a bit of Las Vegas action, and Vegas Rush is like a whirlwind trip down the Vegas Strip,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “There’s something for everyone on the MEGATRAIL, and small bettors will love the low minimum stakes, while the huge win-potential will appeal to seasoned players. It’s time to feel the rush of Vegas.”

Evolution chief business development officer Nicholas Peters added: “There’s a lot to love about Vegas Rush. Once again, BTG are changing the way we think about slots with their revolutionary mechanics.

“These games are becoming more and more exciting and offer so much more in the way of bonuses than traditional slots. We’re delighted to debut another soon-to-be smash hit from BTG.”