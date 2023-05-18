This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Eyecon licences DWG’s LuckyTap mechanic for new instant win games

18th May 2023 10:39 am GMT
Evolution

Playtech's in-house game development studio Eyecon has agreed a deal to design and develop new games featuring Design Works Gaming’s LuckyTap instant win mechanic.

The licensing deal will see the LuckyTap mechanic integrated into new instant win games from Playtech, using popular slot themes in the market such as Eyecon’s Fluffy Favourites.

The LuckyTap product casts aside traditional reels and lines and sees players ‘tap’ to set the game in motion, which then sets off a short animation ending in either a miss or a win.

“LuckyTap is a proven game-changer for the online casino industry,” said Design Works Gaming founder and CEO Troy Zurawski. “We're thrilled to be licensing it to Eyecon, a company with a reputation for innovation in iGaming.

“With this partnership, we believe LuckyTap will continue to revolutionize the landscape of online casino, offering players a more engaging and interactive experience than ever before.”

Eyecon head of product Jordan Rosamond added: “DWG have created a really exciting product with LuckyTap and have completely re-invented the instant win game experience.

“We are thrilled to be the first external studio be able to create a LuckyTap game. The opportunities this opens up for game development are huge, and we can’t wait to start releasing new games with this innovative mechanic.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 0.59 per cent lower at 630.78 pence per share in London Thursday morning.

