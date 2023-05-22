This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Octoplay goes live with Rootz’ iGaming brands

22nd May 2023 9:06 am GMT
Evolution

Malta-headquartered online casino games developer Octoplay has signed up Rootz as its latest operator partner.

The agreement has seen Octoplay’s slots go live on Rootz’ portfolio of brands, which include Wildz, Spinz, Caxino, Wheelz and Chipz.

The direct integration includes games such as Pearly Shores, Heavy Anchor, Hot Harvest, Disco Drive and Blazing Touch, with more to follow.

“We are very proud to have made this partnership with Rootz, an operator that shares our values in delivering an entertaining casino experience to players in Europe and beyond,” said Octoplay CEO Carl Ejlertsson. “The partnership with Rootz provides our market leading games to thousands of new players, enabling them to enjoy the pulse-racing experience they have been designed to provide from the first spin to the last.

“The fact that Rootz has integrated our slots into its lobby is a testament to their growing popularity among players in markets around the world.”

Rootz holds licenses in Malta, Ontario, and Germany, with Octoplay’s slots first going live through the operator’s Malta license.

“The Dream Team at Octoplay are whipping up a storm in the online slots space,” said Rootz chief commercial officer Sam Brown. “We’re excited about being early adopters and have high expectations that titles such as Pearl Shore will excite our customers and last the test of time.

“Being ahead of of the game again with this fantastic new content is a testament to the quality of the teams and technology at both Octoplay and Rootz.”

