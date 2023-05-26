GI Games Round-up: Playson, Betsoft Gaming, Nolimit City and more

This week’s games and platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features some of the industry’s leading iGaming suppliers, including Playson, Relax Gaming, Betsoft Gaming, Nolimit City, and Play’n GO, among others.

Playson’s Buffalo Power 2

Playson has launched Buffalo Power 2, the sequel to one of the supplier’s most successful Hold and Win titles.

“We’re excited to launch Buffalo Power 2, and we expect it to be just as successful as the original first released three years ago thanks to a series of upgrades,” said Playson chief commercial officer Tamas Kusztos.

Relax Gaming’s Fly Cat$ Dream Drop

Relax Gaming is transporting players to New York City in search of big wins with fierce felines in its latest Dream Drop game.

“Our range of Dream Drop titles simply goes from strength to strength and Fly Cat$ will be a fantastic addition to our portfolio,” said Relax Gaming director of casino products Shelley Hannah.

Betsoft Gaming’s Hot Lucky 7’s

Betsoft Gaming offers a classic slot with a personalised playing experience in its latest release, Hot Lucky 7’s.

“Hot Lucky 7’s is a fantastic take on a classic fruit slot,” said Betsoft Gaming head of account management Anastasia Bauer.

Nolimit City’s Whacked!

Nolimit City is taking on an underworld of mobsters in Whacked!

“Welcome to the Family. Whacked is one of our lower volatile titles – though it still packs a lot of heat,” said Nolimit City head of product Per Lindheimer.

Play’n GO’s Free Reelin’ Joker 1000

Play’n GO had added to its successful Joker series of games with the launch of Free Reelin’ Joker 1000.

“We love producing games that can appeal to many different types of players,” said Play’n GO Head of Game Retention George Olekszy.

Evolution’s Funky Time

Evolution has released Funky Time, its biggest live game show title since Crazy Time.

“At Evolution, we invented the live Game Show gaming category with Dream Catcher, and since then we’ve never looked back,” said Evolution chief product officer Todd Haushalter.

Evolution / Caesars Digital

Evolution has also this week agreed a new deal to provide its live casino games to Caesars Digital in Pennsylvania.

“We are delighted to be helping Caesars Digital expand their reach in Pennsylvania and to be part of this exciting journey,” said Evolution chief commercial officer Jeff Millar.

Lightning Box’s Money Link The Great Immortals

Light & Wonder-owned Lightning Box has released a new Chinese myth-inspired title, Money Link The Great Immortals.

“Money Link The Great Immortals is another slot that integrates both a strong, distinctive theme and exciting game mechanics to boost replayability and really engage our players, both new and existing,” said Lightning Box operations manager Michael Maokhamphiou.

Light & Wonder / Grand Casino Luzern

Light & Wonder is set to enter Switzerland’s iGaming market for the first time through a new partnership with Grand Casino Luzern.

“The regulated online market in Switzerland has been performing very well,” said Light & Wonder managing director of Europe Magdalena Podhorska-Okolow.

Pragmatic Play / ComeOn

Pragmatic Play has taken its Chroma Blackjack solution live with ComeOn​.nl​ in the Netherlands.

"We’re delighted to add a unique live dealer experience to our portfolio in the form of a Dutch-language Blackjack table, fully branded via Pragmatic Play’s Chroma solution," said ComeOn.nl chief product officer Cristiano Blanco.

Pragmatic Play’s Snakes & Ladders Live

Pragmatic Play has released its latest live casino game show title, Snakes & Ladders Live.

“Consistent with our approach at Pragmatic Play to twist, transform, and elevate content, Snakes & Ladders Live captures the fun and familiarity of the original boardgame in an immersive Live Casino gameshow,” said Pragmatic Play chief operating officer Irina Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Sticky Bees

Pragmatic Play has also this week launched a new bee-themed slot, Sticky Bees.

“Joining other player favourites in the Pragmatic Play portfolio, Sticky Bees introduces a creative method of locking in wild symbols that perfectly captures the essence of the game, providing players with increasingly rewarding gameplay,” said Cornides.

Pragmatic Play’s Zeus VS Hades - Gods of War

In another slot release this week, Pragmatic Play has also launched Zeus VS Hades - Gods of War.

“Built around changeable volatility levels, Zeus VS Hades – Gods of War is a standout game that introduces player choice to Pragmatic Play’s award-winning Slots portfolio,” said Cornides.

CreedRoomz / Tom Horn

CreedRoomz has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Tom Horn Gaming.

Yggdrasil & 4ThePlayer’s 4 Fantastic Fish in Egypt

Yggdrasil and 4ThePlayer are set to spin down the River Nile in their latest release, 4 Fantastic Fish in Egypt.

“4 Fantastic Fish quickly established itself as a fan-favourite this time last year, and we’re delighted to further expand our aquatic offering with a brand-new watery adventure,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Yggdrasil & ReelPlay’s Fruit Combinator

Yggdrasil has also teamed up with ReelPlay to launch their newest title, Fruit Combinator.

“Fruit Combinator offers an inventive, engaging slot experience for fans, combining the classic genre with modern mechanics such as tumbling wins and huge jackpots,” said Yggdrasil head of product & programs Stuart McCarthy.

Amusnet Interactive’s Art of Gold

Amusnet Interactive has expanded its slot portfolio with the launch of Art of Gold.

Red Tiger / Reevo

Evolution-owned Red Tiger has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Reevo’s iGaming platform.

“We are delighted to partner with Red Tiger, a provider known for their exceptional games and innovation,” said Reevo head of sales Petra Maria Poola.

Octoplay / Rootz

Octoplay has added Rootz to its growing line-up of online casino partners.

“We are very proud to have made this partnership with Rootz, an operator that shares our values in delivering an entertaining casino experience to players in Europe and beyond,” said Octoplay CEO Carl Ejlertsson.

